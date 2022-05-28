Ellsworth High School 1-Hits Hermon Wins 10-0

The Ellsworth Eagles 1-hit the Hermon Hawks on Friday, May 27th in Ellsworth, winning 10-0 in a run-ruled game on Senior Recognition Day.

Senior Hunter Curtis pitched a 5-inning complete game just allowing the 1 hit. He struck out 2 and walked 2. The Ellsworth defense played error-less ball.

Chad Willis started on the mound for the Hawks. He was only able to retire 2 batters while Ellsworth had 6 hits and 9 runs. All of the runs were unearned as the Hawk's defense made numerous errors. He walked 1. Max Hopkins came on in relief and went 2.1 scoreless innings. He allowed 1 hit and walked 3. Gavin Scripture pitched the final 1.2 innings allowing 1 unearned run and walking 1 while striking out 2.

Parker Foley had Hermon's lone hit.

Hunter Curtis, Peter Keblinsky, David Baugh, Craig Burnett, David Howie, Miles Palmer and Billy Garland each singled for the Eagles.

Ellsworth is 13-1 on the season. They are playing at Foxcroft Academy Saturday morning, May 28th at 10 a.m. and then close out the regular season on Wednesday, June 1st in Bar Harbor against MDI.

Hermon is 6-8. The Hawks close out the regular season on Monday, May 30th against Old Town at home at 4;30 p.m. and then on Wednesday, June 1st at home at 4:30 p.m. against the John Bapst Crusaders.