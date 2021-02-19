Ellsworth Knocks Off Bangor on Last Second Shot 58-56 [STATS/RECAP/PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team knocked off the Bangor Rams in Ellsworth on Friday night, February 19th 58-56 as Hunter Curtis hit the game winner with just 8 seconds remaining at Katsiaficas Gymnasium. Andrew Szwez launched a 3-pointer to win it with just 1 second left for Bangor but his shot didn't fall in.

Ellsworth-Bangor Boys Basketball February 19, 2021 Photo Chris Popper

Ellsworth-Bangor Boys Basketball February 19, 2021 Photo Chris Popper

Ellsworth-Bangor Boys Basketball February 19, 2021 Photo Chris Popper

Ellsworth-Bangor Boys Basketball February 19, 2021 Photo Chris Popper

Ellsworth was up by 10 points in the 1st Quarter but Bangor clawed back and the 1st Quarter ended with Ellsworth up 20-18. Freshman Chance Mercier continued to impress with 6 point for Ellsworth. Hunter Curtis and Michael Palmer each had 4 points while Miles Palmer, Brody Mercier and Eamon MacDonald all finished with 2 points for the Eagles. For Bangor Max Clark had 2 3-pointers for 6 points. Andrew Szwez had 6 points. Joey Morrison had 4 points and Colton Emerson was 2-2 from the free throw line.

In the 2nd Quarter Bangor went on a 11-0 run to start the quarter and outscored Ellsworth 12-6 to take a 30-26 lead. Szwez had 4 points for Bangor. Morrison hit a 3-pointer. Landon Clark had 2 points as did Colton Emerson and Cabryn Streams was 1-2 from the free throw line. For Ellsworth Hunter Curtis had 4 points and Chance Mercier 2 points.

In the 3rd Quarter Ellsworth outscored Bangor 15-10 to take a 41-40 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Chance Mercier had 9 points for Ellsworth while Hunter Curtis had 4 points and Eamon McDonald 2 points. For Bangor Landon Clark had 5 points, Max Clark 4 points and Streams was 1-2 from the free throw line.

In the 4th Quarter it was back and forth with the teams trading 3-pointers at 1 point and with the score tied at 56-56 Ellsworth played for the last shot with 55 seconds left and Curtis sank the winner with 8 seconds left. Curtis had 6 point in the 4th Quarter with a 3-pointer. Eamon MacDonald drained a 3-pointer. Chance Mercier, Miles Palmer, Brody Mercier and Michael Palmer all hit big baskets for Ellsworth. For Bangor Max Clark had 8 points with 2 3-pointers. Joey Morrison and Andrew Szwez each drained a 3-pointer and Cabryn Streams was 2-4 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with a game high 19 points. Hunter Curtis had 18. Ellsworth was 4-12 from the free throw line.

Bangor was led by Max Clark with 19 points while Andrew Szwez had 13 points and Joey Morrison 10 points. The Rams were 9-15 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is back in action on Tuesday, February 23rd when they play host to Washington Academy at 6:30. That game will be live-streamed on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Channel

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Bangor Boys 18 12 10 16 56 EHS Boys 20 6 15 17 58

Box Score

Bangor

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 0 Matt Holmes 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Joey Morrison 1 10 4 2 2 0 0 1 2 Keegan Cyr 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 Eli Bradford 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Wyatt Stevens 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Landon Clark 1 7 3 3 0 1 2 5 13 Max Clark 1 18 7 3 4 0 0 1 15 Ryan Howard 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Cooper Khoury 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Colton Emerson 1 4 1 1 0 2 3 2 23 Andrew Szwez 1 13 5 4 1 2 2 4 24 Cabryn Streams 1 4 0 0 0 4 8 1 30 Braydon Caron 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Ben Caron 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Luke Missbrenner 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 55 Scott Fahey 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 56 20 13 7 9 15 15

Ellsworth