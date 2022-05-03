Ellsworth Remains Unbeaten Hands Bucksport 1st Loss 5-4 [PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Eagle's Softball Team scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning and withstood Bucksport's rally in the 7th inning to remain unbeaten, winning 5-4, handing Bucksport their 1st loss of the season. The game was played on Tuesday afternoon, May 3rd at Ellsworth High School.

Tyler Hellum was in the circle for Ellsworth and she allowed 7 hits, striking out 4 and walking 2

Ella Hosford was in the circle for Bucksport and she allowed 6 hits, striking out 5 and walking 1.

For Ellsworth Sophie Lynch had a double, scored a run and drove in a run. Aaliyah Manning, Morgan Duhaime, Tyler Hellum, Reece Hellum and Jayden Sullivan all had singles. Duhaime, Tyler Hellum and Sullivan all drove in runs.

For Bucksport Ella Hosford, Allie Pickering and Emma Freeman each had 2 singles. Sam Cyr and Lili Chiavelli each had a single.

Ellsworth is now 5-0, and weather permitting, will play host to Brewer on Wednesday, may 4th at 4:30 p.m.

Bucksport is now 5-1. They will play at Searsport on Friday, May 6th at 4;30 p.m

Check out the photos from the game