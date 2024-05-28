Ellsworth Softball Beats John Bapst 19-2

The Ellsworth Softball Team beat the John Bapst Crusaders 19-2 at the UMaine Softball Field on Tuesday, May 28th. The game was stopped after 3 innings because of the 15-run rule.

Cam Clough held the Crusaders to just 3 hits, allowing 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. She struck out 5 and didn't walk a batter.

Aaliyah Manning and Sophia Lynch were perfect at the plate for Ellsworth. Manning was 3-3 with a walk, driving in 3 runs and scoring 4 times. Lynch was 2-2, walking twice, scoring 3 times and driving in 3 runs.

Jayden Sullivan was 2-4, driving in 3 runs and scoring 3 times. Paige Johnson and Elizabeth Boles each singled.

Ariana Cross, Lily Stelline and Natalie Haulk each singled for the Crusaders.

John Bapst committed 10 errors in the game, while the Eagles committed 2 errors.

Ellsworth is now 12-3 with 1 game left in the regular season. They play at MDI on Wednesday, May 29th at 4:30 p.m.

John Bapst is now 5-10 and will play at home against Old Town on Wednesday, May 29th at 4:30 p.m.

