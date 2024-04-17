Ellsworth Softball Rallies to Beat Bucksport 9-8

The Ellsworth Softball Team, trailing 7-3, scored 4 runs in the 5th inning and 2 in the 6th inning to rally and beat Bucksport 9-8 on Wednesday, April 17th in Bucksport.

Anna Stevens picked up the win for the Eagles. She pitched a complete game, allowing 6 hits and 8 runs, although just 2 were earned. She struck out 10 and walked 6.

Natalie Simpson took the loss for the Golden Bucks. Pitching a complete game she allowed 10 hits and 9 runs, although just 4 were earned. She struck out 8 and walked 4.

Both Ellsworth and Bucksport committed 4 errors.

Jayden Sullivan led Ellsworth's offense, going 3-3 and driving in 3 runs. Sophia Lynch was 2-4 scoring 4 times and driving in a run. Camryn Clough was 1-4, driving in 2 runs.Natalie Jaegels was 1-4 with a double, driving in a run. Paige Johnson, Anna Stevens and Jovi Nightingale each singled.

For Bucksport Jetta Shook was 2-4 with a double. Sam Cyr, Lexi Raymond, Lily Chiavelli, and Jayden Tripp each singled.

Ellsworth is 1-0 and will host Brewer on Tuesday, April 23rd at 4:30 p.m.

Bucksport is 0-1. They will host Orono on Thursday, April 19th at 1 p.m.

