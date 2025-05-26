Ellsworth Softball Sweeps Caribou 22-3 and 18-7

The Ellsworth Softball Team spent Memorial Day in Aroostook County, coming home with a sweep of the Caribou Vikings, winning 22-3 and 18-7.

Game 1

The Eagles won 22-3 in Game 1, in a game that was stopped after 4 innings as Ellsworth outhit Caribou 18-3.

Anna Stevens was in the circle for Ellsworth. She struck out 8, walking 2 and allowing 3 hits, and 3 runs, 2 of which were earned.

Cam Clough was 4-4, with a double and 3 runs batted in to lead the Eagles..Jayden Sullivan was 2-4 driving in 3 runs. Anna Stevens helped herself at the plate going 2-4 with 2 runs batted in. Natalie Jaegles was 2-3, driving in 3 runs. Kaylee Bagley, Maddie Damon, and Lily Alley each had a single and run batted in. Jasmine Emerton had a single and drove in 2 runs. Jenna Moon had a single.

For Caribou Amelia Godin was 1-2 with aa run batted in. Liv Adams and Lily McCrossin each had a hit for the Vikings.

Game 2

Ellsworth won 18-7, in a game stopped after 6 innings. The Eagles outhit the Vikings 20-10

Kaylee Bagley picked up the win in the circle. She allowed the 10 hits, striking out 5. She didn't walk a batter. Of the 7 runs she allowed, 3 were earned.

Jayden Sullivan was 4-5 driving in 3 runs for the Eagles. Jenna Moon was 4-5 with a pair of doubles and drove in 2 runs. Bagley helped herself at the plate, driving in 2 runs, going 3-4, with a double, leading off. Cam Clough was 2-4, with a triple and drove in 3 runs. Natalie Jagels was 2-4 with a pair of runs knocked in. Maddie Damon and Jasmine Emerton each had a single, with Emerton driving in a run.

Lily McCrossin was 3-3 at the plate for the Vikings.

Ellsworth is now 7-6. They will play in Dover-Foxcroft against the Foxcroft Academy Ponies on Wednesday, May 28th at 4:30

Caribou is 2-10. They will host Presque Isle on Wednesday, May 28th at 4 p.m.

