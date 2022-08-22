Ellsworth-Sumner Girl’s Soccer Scrimmage [PHOTOS]
The Ellsworth Eagles Girl's Soccer Team took on Sumner Memorial High School in a preseason scrimmage on Monday morning, August 22nd at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth
Ellsworth opens the regular season on September 3rd at Caribou when they play the Vikings.
Sumner opens the regular season on September 2nd when they play Bucksport.
Check out photos from the scrimmage
Get our free mobile app
Ellsworth-Sumner Girl's Soccer Scrimmage
The Ellsworth Eagles Girl's Soccer Team took on Sumner Memorial High School in a preseason scrimmage on Monday morning, August 22nd at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth