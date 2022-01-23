Ellsworth Swim and Dive Beats John Bapst [RESULTS]

The Ellsworth Swim and Dive Teams defeated John Bapst Friday night, January 21st at the Bangor YMCA. The Ellsworth Girls won 99-59 and the Boys won 97-42. Here are the results. Hermon High School swimmers participated but did not count in totals

Girls

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1, Ellsworth 'A' (Barry, Mazgai, Montgomery, Springer), 1:56.52. 2, John Bapst 'A' (Rentosa, Weston, Griffin, SlaybaughR), 2:12.17. 3, Ellsworth 'B' (Richardson, Libby, Anderson, Judson), 2:29.17.

200 Yard Freestyle: 1, Marin Griffin, BAPST, 2:22.94. 2, Adriana Richardson, EHS, 2:28.15. 3, Maddie Weston, BAPST, 2:31.10.

200 Yard IM: 1, Ellie Anderson, EHS, 2:43.29. 2, Meghan Bowden, BAPST, 2:52.65. 3, Rachel Wheelden, BAPST, 2:55.07.

50 Yard Freestyle: 1, Kristy Barry, EHS, 25.99. 2, Kate Griffin, BAPST, 28.16. 3, Sydney Libby, EHS, 29.07. 4, Grace Slaybaugh, BAPST, 30.77. 5, Georgianna Borg, BAPST, 33.05. 6, Lauren Judson, EHS, 36.86. --, Coline Rey, BAPST, X34.87. --, Kacey Poland, HER, X41.62.

One Meter Diving: 1, Kaela Springer, EHS, 197.85. 2, Elena Springer, EHS, 179.80. 3, Kiera Springer, EHS, 173.05. 4, Gabby Rentosa, BAPST, 115.85. 5, Ainsley Overlock, BAPST, 113.75.

100 Yard Butterfly: 1, Kristy Barry, EHS, 1:03.16. 2, Adriana Richardson, EHS, 1:18.38.

100 Yard Freestyle: 1, Ellie Anderson, EHS, 1:01.78. 2, Jordan Berry, EHS, 1:03.87. 3, Meghan Bowden, BAPST, 1:06.68. 4, Rachel Wheelden, BAPST, 1:07.37. 5, Maddie Weston, BAPST, 1:08.22. 6, Lauren Judson, EHS, 1:25.72.

500 Yard Freestyle: 1, Caroline Mazgai, EHS, 5:48.95. 2, Kate Griffin, BAPST, 6:36.22. 3, Sydney Libby, EHS, 6:53.00.

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, John Bapst 'A' (Griffin, Wheelden, Bowden, Rentosa), 1:53.66. 2, Ellsworth A' (Anderson, Berry, Richardson, Springer, 1:53.70.

100 Yard Backstroke: 1, Ella Montgomery, EHS, 1:02.56. 2, Mazgai, EHS, 1:07.92. 3, Marin Griffin, BAPST, 1:17.63. 4, Coline Rey, BAPST, 1:33.85.

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1, Jordan Berry, EHS, 1:26.56.

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Ellsworth 'A' (Montgomery, Mazgai , Springer, Barry), 3:59.59. 2, John Bapst 'A' (Rentosa, Weston, Griffin, Griffin), 4:19.63. 3, John Bapst 'B' (Wheelden , Borg, Bowden, Slaybaugh), 4:40.22.

Boys

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1, Ellsworth 'A' (Frank, Partridge, Fendl, Erlanson), 1:49.98. 2, Ellsworth 'B' (DiDonato, Markosian, Swett, Easler), 2:14.08. 3, John Bapst 'A' (Skacel, William, Oldenburg, Mason), 2:15.32.

200 Yard Freestyle: 1, Ethan Roach, BAPST, 1:53.54. 2, Lucas Fendl, EHS, 2:07.55. 3, Owen Frank, EHS, 2:12.12.

200 Yard IM: 1, Nick Partridge, EHS, 2:10.54. 2, Finn Oldenburg, BAPST, 2:29.39. 3, Andy Erlanson, EHS, 2:30.62.

50 Yard Freestyle: 1, Kobe Swett, EHS, 26.91. 2, Max Mason, BAPST, 29.83. 3, Darren Easler, EHS, 32.55. 4, Connor Hughes, EHS, 54.15.

100 Yard Butterfly: 1, Ethan Roach, BAPST, 57.32. 2, Lucas Fendl, EHS, 58.83. 3, Felix Markosian, EHS 1:24.82.

100 Yard Freestyle: 1, Nick Partridge, EHS, 53.53. 2, Kobe Swett, EHS, 59.93. 3, Max Mason, BAPST, 1:09.32. 4, Grover William, BAPST, 1:19.03. 5, Connor Hughes, EHS, 1:55.71.

500 Yard Freestyle: 1, Martin Skacel, BAPST, 5:37.13. 2, Owen Frank, EHS, 5:59.64. 3, Noah DiDonato, EHS, 7:31.34.

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Ellsworth 'A' (Markosian, Easler, DiDonato, Swett), 1:54.69.

100 Yard Backstroke: 1, Martin Skacel, BAPST, 1:03.06. 2, Noah DiDonato, EHS, 1:32.02. 3, Darren Easler, EHS, 1:57.62.

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1, Felix Markosian, EHS, 1:13.09. 2, Andy Erlanson, EHS, 1:19.75. 3, Finn Oldenburg, BAPST, 1:26.28.

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Ellsworth 'A' (Partridge, Frank, Erlanson, Fendl), 3:50.26.

Ellsworth is back in the pool this Friday, January 28th when they compete against MDI at the Bar Harbor YMCA

According to Ellsworth High School Coach Jim Goodman

"This is the first meet the whole team was together with the divers able to compete at the same pool as the swimmers. The team was able to watch and cheer on their diving teammates in person and observe the outstanding work that the divers have been doing in perfecting their dives in competition. As for swimming, several more State qualifying time were achieved, and times improved for many of the swimmers."

