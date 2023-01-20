Ellsworth’s Abby Radel Voted Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Ellsworth High School's Abby Radel who was voted Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week in another close vote! There were just under 8500 votes cast this week.

We had 11 strong nominees. They were

Elyannah Briggs - Old Town Indoor Track - As a freshman Elyannah tied the New Balance Field House record in the High Jump with a jump of 5-02 on January 10th.

Abby now joins Madelyn Deprey of Caribou the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week and the previous winners, Raegan King of Nokomis, who was voted Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week, Cal Hodgdon of MDI, who was voted Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week, Camryn King of Nokomis who was voted Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week and Mollie Gray of MDI who was voted Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games January 15-21 need to be received by January 23rd. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!