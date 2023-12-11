Winter Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week [VOTE]

The High School Athlete of the Week has returned. Thanks for everyone who submitted nominations for Week 1, December 4-9.

Here are the nominees

Ruth White - Orono Cross Country . Ruth finished 6th in the National Foot Locker Nationals, held in San Diego, California on Saturday, December 9th. Her time was 17.43.1

. Ruth finished 6th in the National Foot Locker Nationals, held in San Diego, California on Saturday, December 9th. Her time was 17.43.1 J ordin Williams - Brewer Girls Hockey - Jordin has been instrumental to the Pioneers 4-0 start. She had 4 assists and a hat-trick in the Pioneers' 10-0 over St. Dom's on December 7th.

- Jordin has been instrumental to the Pioneers 4-0 start. She had 4 assists and a hat-trick in the Pioneers' 10-0 over St. Dom's on December 7th. Jetta Shook - Bucksport Girls Basketball - Jetta had a double-double 24 points, 13 rebounds and 8 steals Friday night in Bucksport's come-from-behind 36-32 win over Pisacataquis.

- Jetta had a double-double 24 points, 13 rebounds and 8 steals Friday night in Bucksport's come-from-behind 36-32 win over Pisacataquis. Zach McLaughlin - Hampden Academy Boys Basketball - Zach scored 34 points and had 9 rebounds in the Bronco's 64-49 win over Brewer on December 8th. 16 of those points were in the 4th quarter to seal the win after Brewer was down by only 1 point at the start of the 4th quarter.

- Zach scored 34 points and had 9 rebounds in the Bronco's 64-49 win over Brewer on December 8th. 16 of those points were in the 4th quarter to seal the win after Brewer was down by only 1 point at the start of the 4th quarter. Pierce Walston - Orono Boys Basketball - Pierce finished with 23 points, including his 1000th point to lead the Red Riots to a 61-47 win over MDI on Saturday, December 10th

- Pierce finished with 23 points, including his 1000th point to lead the Red Riots to a 61-47 win over MDI on Saturday, December 10th Luke Horne - Ellsworth Wrestling - Came in 1st place in the 132 weight class at the Ryan Detour Wrestling Meet on Saturday December 9th

You can vote 1 time per day per device through Thursday December 14th at 11:59 p.m.

Nominations for Week 2 are now open! Please send your nominations via email to Chris Popper by Sunday, December 17th for the Week December 11th-16th. We will then announce the nominations on Monday December 18th. You'll be able to vote once per day December 18th-21st with the Week 2 Winter High School Athlete of the Week being announced on Friday, December 22nd.