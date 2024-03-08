Ellsworth’s Chance Mercier is Mr. Basketball 2024

Congratulations to Ellsworth High School's Chance Mercier who was voted as Mr. Basketball 2024 by the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches.

The announcement was made tonight at the McDonald's/ Maine Association of Basketball Coaches' Banquet at the Anah Temple Shrine prior to the McDonald's All-Star games on Saturday, March 9th.

Chance won the Big East Player of the Year for the 2nd consecutive year, as voted by the Big East Boy's Basketball Coaches and led the Eagles to the Class B North top- seed for the 3rd consecutive time.

Mercier finished his Ellsworth High School basketball career as the 2nd leading scorer in program history with 1,727 points, behind only Tim Scott’s 1,831.

The other 2 finalists for Mr. Basketball were Zach McLaughlin from Hampden Academy and Carter Galley from Oceanside.