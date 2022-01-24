Ellsworth’s Paige Sawyer Voted Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Ellsworth's Paige Sawyer who was voted Athlete of the Week, for the Week Ending January 15th.

Photo Chris Popper Photo Chris Popper loading...

Sawyer, who is competing on Indoor Track and Field Team as well as on the Cheering Team received 51.2 percent of the vote. Here are the voting totals

Paige Sawyer - Ellsworth 51.2% Chelsey Cote - Old Town 20.3% Maddie Lebel - Hermon 18.3% Claire Gaetani - John Bapst 7.5% Amelia VanDongen - MDI 1.5% Walker Oliver - Hodgen 1.2 %

Thanks to everyone that voted. To nominate someone for the Athlete of the Week, for the Week Ending January 22nd please click HERE.