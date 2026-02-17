Monday was a full Tournament Basketball Day with 20 games played in Bangor, Augusta and Portland. Here are all the results.

Bangor

Class D North

Boys #5 Hodgdon 51 #4 Bangor Christian 38

Boys #1 Machias 69. #Central Aroostook 48

Girls #4 Penobscot Valley 73. #5 Southern Aroostook 19

Girls #1 Bangor Christian 87 . #8 Schenck 27

Class C North

Boys #3 Fort Kent 75 #6 Sumner 45

Boys #2 Mattanawcook Academy 70. #7 Orono 57

Girls #3 Foxcroft Academy 32. #6 Calais 22

Girls #2 GSA 46 #7 Sumner 30

Augusta Civic Center

Class D Girls

#6 Madison 42 #3 Carrabec 36

#2 Buckfield 61 . #7 Boothbay 37

#4 Monmouth Academy 49 #5 Old Orchard Beach 35

#1 Mt. Abram 71 #8 North Yarmouth Academy 21

C Boys

#3 Maranacook 83 #6 Waynflete 69

#2 Hall Dale 64 #7 Dirigo 32

#5 Mt. View 58 #4 Sacopee Valley 46

#1 Spruce Mountain 63. #9 Wells 39

Portland Expo

Class B South Boys

#6 Poland 68 #3 Lake Region 63

#2 Medomak Valley 57 #10 Lincoln Academy 41

#4 Yarmouth 63 . #5 Leavitt 56

#1 York 63 #9 Gray-New Gloucester 45

Get our free mobile app