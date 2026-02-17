2026 MPA Basketball Tournament Scoreboard – Monday February 16th
Monday was a full Tournament Basketball Day with 20 games played in Bangor, Augusta and Portland. Here are all the results.
Bangor
Class D North
- Boys #5 Hodgdon 51 #4 Bangor Christian 38
- Boys #1 Machias 69. #Central Aroostook 48
- Girls #4 Penobscot Valley 73. #5 Southern Aroostook 19
- Girls #1 Bangor Christian 87 . #8 Schenck 27
Class C North
- Boys #3 Fort Kent 75 #6 Sumner 45
- Boys #2 Mattanawcook Academy 70. #7 Orono 57
- Girls #3 Foxcroft Academy 32. #6 Calais 22
- Girls #2 GSA 46 #7 Sumner 30
Augusta Civic Center
Class D Girls
- #6 Madison 42 #3 Carrabec 36
- #2 Buckfield 61 . #7 Boothbay 37
- #4 Monmouth Academy 49 #5 Old Orchard Beach 35
- #1 Mt. Abram 71 #8 North Yarmouth Academy 21
C Boys
- #3 Maranacook 83 #6 Waynflete 69
- #2 Hall Dale 64 #7 Dirigo 32
- #5 Mt. View 58 #4 Sacopee Valley 46
- #1 Spruce Mountain 63. #9 Wells 39
Portland Expo
Class B South Boys
- #6 Poland 68 #3 Lake Region 63
- #2 Medomak Valley 57 #10 Lincoln Academy 41
- #4 Yarmouth 63 . #5 Leavitt 56
- #1 York 63 #9 Gray-New Gloucester 45
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born
Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers.
Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet