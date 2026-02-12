Maine High School Basketball and Boy’s Hockey Scores – February 11
Here are the Maine High School Basketball Tournament Scores and Boys Regular Season Hockey scores for games played on Wednesday, February 11th.
Girls Basketball Tourney
- #2 Forest Hills 56 #7 Greenville 33 (Class S South Quarterfinal)
- #7 Sumner 55 #10 Central 29 (Class C Prelim)
- #7 Thornton Academy 58 #10 Kennebunk 44 (Class A South Prelim)
- #1 Valley 82 #8 Rangeley Lakes 13 (Class S South Quarterfinal)
Boys Basketball Tourney
- #10 Bonny Eagle 47 #7 Westbrook 36 (Class A South Prelim)
- #8 Central Aroostook 55 #9 Schenk 40 (Class D Prelim)
- #7 Dirigo 58 #10 Winslow 37 (Class C South Prelim)
- #3 Forest Hills 77 #6 Forest Hills 55 (Class S South Quarterfinal)
- #9 Gray-New Gloucester 59 #8 Cape Elizabeth 58 (Class B South Prelim)
- #10 Lincoln Academy 56 #7 Oceanside 53 (Class B South Prelim)
- #7 Orono 69 #10 Bucksport 32 (Class C North Prelim)
- #7 Penobscot Valley 57 #10 Stearns 47 (Class D Prelim)
- #8 Presque Isle 69 #9 Nokomis 42 (Class B North Prelim)
- #1 Valley 70 #8 Greenville 16 (Class S Quarterfinal)
- #9 Wells 50 #8 Oak Hill 44 (Class C South Prelim)
Boys Hockey
- Bangor/Brewer/Narraguagus/Skowhegan 8 Blue Devils 1
- Camden Hills 4 John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian 1
- Cony 7 Old Town/Orono 0
Girls Hockey Tournament
- Cheverus Coop 3 Biddeford/Thornton Academy/Kennebunk/Wells 0
