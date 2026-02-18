Tourney 2026 – Tuesday February 17 Scoreboard
Tuesday, February 17th was the final day of Tourney 2026 quarterfinals and the the 1st day of semifinals with the Class S semifinals being played. Here are all the results from Bangor, Augusta and Portland!
Bangor
Class S Semifinals
- Boys #2 Easton 72 #3 Katahdin 42
- Boys #1 Jonesport-Beals 54. #5 Shead 41
- Girls #2 Katahdin 46 #3 Jonesport-Beals 37
- Girls #1 Wisdom 47 vs. #5 Ashland 20
Class C Quarterfinals
- Boys #5 Washington Academy 52 #4 Foxcroft Academy 42
- Boys #1 Caribou 73 #8 Calais 47
- Girls #5 Caribou 43 #4 Dexter/PCHS 40 (Overtime)
- Girls #1 Mattanawcook Academy 64 #8 Orono 40
Augusta
Class S South Semifinals
- Girls #2 Forest Hills 42. #3 Vinalhaven 30
- Girls #1 Valley 60 #4 Temple Academy 22
- Boys #3 Forest Hills 64 #2 Pine Tree Academy 60
- Boys #1 Valley 70. #4 Islesboro 46
Class C South Girls Quarterfinals
- #3 Wells 46. #6 Winslow 24
- #2 Maranacook 55 # 7 Dirigo 43
- #5 Winthrop 41 #4 Oak Hill 39
- #1 Spruce Mountain 58. #8 Mount View 29
Portland Expo
Class A South Girls Quarterfinals
- #3 South Portland 43. #6 Westbrook 31
- #2 Sanford 57 . #7 Thornton Academy 35
- #4 Biddeford 45 #5 Windham 42
- #1 Cheverus 47. #8 Gorham 37
