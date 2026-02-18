Tourney 2026 &#8211; Tuesday February 17 Scoreboard

Tourney 2026 – Tuesday February 17 Scoreboard

February 17 Tourney Photos

Tuesday, February 17th was the final day of Tourney 2026 quarterfinals and the the 1st day of semifinals with the Class S semifinals being played. Here are all the results from Bangor, Augusta and Portland!

Bangor

Class S Semifinals

  • Boys #2 Easton 72 #3 Katahdin 42
  • Boys #1 Jonesport-Beals 54. #5 Shead 41
  • Girls #2 Katahdin 46 #3 Jonesport-Beals 37
  • Girls #1 Wisdom 47 vs. #5 Ashland 20

Class C Quarterfinals

  • Boys #5 Washington Academy 52  #4 Foxcroft Academy 42
  • Boys  #1 Caribou 73   #8 Calais 47
  • Girls #5 Caribou 43  #4 Dexter/PCHS 40 (Overtime)
  • Girls #1 Mattanawcook Academy  64 #8 Orono 40

Augusta 

Class S South Semifinals

  • Girls #2 Forest Hills 42. #3 Vinalhaven 30
  • Girls #1 Valley  60 #4 Temple Academy 22
  • Boys #3 Forest Hills 64 #2 Pine Tree Academy 60
  • Boys #1 Valley 70. #4 Islesboro 46

Class C South Girls Quarterfinals

  • #3 Wells 46. #6 Winslow 24
  • #2 Maranacook  55 # 7 Dirigo 43
  • #5 Winthrop 41 #4 Oak Hill 39
  • #1 Spruce Mountain 58. #8 Mount View 29

Portland Expo

Class A South Girls Quarterfinals

  • #3 South Portland 43. #6 Westbrook 31
  • #2 Sanford 57 . #7 Thornton Academy 35
  • #4 Biddeford 45 #5 Windham 42
  • #1 Cheverus 47. #8 Gorham 37

 

