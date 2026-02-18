Tuesday, February 17th was the final day of Tourney 2026 quarterfinals and the the 1st day of semifinals with the Class S semifinals being played. Here are all the results from Bangor, Augusta and Portland!

Bangor

Class S Semifinals

Boys #2 Easton 72 #3 Katahdin 42

Boys #1 Jonesport-Beals 54. #5 Shead 41

Girls #2 Katahdin 46 #3 Jonesport-Beals 37

Girls #1 Wisdom 47 vs. #5 Ashland 20

Class C Quarterfinals

Boys #5 Washington Academy 52 #4 Foxcroft Academy 42

Boys #1 Caribou 73 #8 Calais 47

Girls #5 Caribou 43 #4 Dexter/PCHS 40 (Overtime)

Girls #1 Mattanawcook Academy 64 #8 Orono 40

Augusta

Class S South Semifinals

Girls #2 Forest Hills 42. #3 Vinalhaven 30

Girls #1 Valley 60 #4 Temple Academy 22

Boys #3 Forest Hills 64 #2 Pine Tree Academy 60

Boys #1 Valley 70. #4 Islesboro 46

Class C South Girls Quarterfinals

#3 Wells 46. #6 Winslow 24

#2 Maranacook 55 # 7 Dirigo 43

#5 Winthrop 41 #4 Oak Hill 39

#1 Spruce Mountain 58. #8 Mount View 29

Portland Expo

Class A South Girls Quarterfinals

#3 South Portland 43. #6 Westbrook 31

#2 Sanford 57 . #7 Thornton Academy 35

#4 Biddeford 45 #5 Windham 42

#1 Cheverus 47. #8 Gorham 37

