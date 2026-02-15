MPA High School Basketball Tournament Scoreboard – February 14
Saturday, February 14th brought a lot of love for some teams and heartache for others as it was the first full day of the 2026 Maine Principal's Association Invitational High School Basketball Tournament with action in Bangor, Augusta in Portland.
In Portland nearly all the higher seeds were upset, with the #1 Windham Boys, the #3 South Portland Boys and the #4 Thornton Academy Boys all losing!
Here are the scores
Boys Class A South
- #8 Scarborough 66 #1 Windham 63
- #2 Sanford 62 #7 Bonny Eagle 48
- #6 Portland 34 #3 South Porltland
- #5 Cheverus 61 #4 Thornton Academy 60
Boys Class A North
- #1 Camden Hills 69 #8 Skowhegan 44
- #2 Edward Little 60 #7 Hampden Academy 48
- #3 Brunswick 66 #6 Mount Blue
- #4 Bangor 54 #5 Lewiston
Boys Class B North
- #1 Cony 63 #8 Presque Isle 51
- #5 Ellsworth 47 #4 MDI 42
Boys Class D North
- #2 Madawaska 53 #7 Penobscot Valley 37
- #3 Fort Fairfield 57 #7 Woodland 41
Boys Class D South
- #1 Mt. Abram 85 #8 Old Orchard Beach 53
- #2 Monmouth Academy 54 #7 Telstar 40
- #3 Madison 68 #6 Buckfield 53
- #4 Carrabec 61 #5 Wiscasset 51
Girls Class B North
- #1 Gardiner 49 #9 Cony 39
- #4 Presque Isle 48 #5 Hermon 37
Girls Class D North
- #2 Machias 67 #7 Narraguagus 42
- #3 Central Aroostook 39 #9 Woodland 36
