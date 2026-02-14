Friday February 13th proved to be lucky for some teams as they won their Quarterfinal matchups while some teams saw their seasons come to an end. Here are the Friday, February 13th results from the Maine Principal's 2026 Invitational Basketball Tournament

Bangor Class B North

#3 Gardiner Boys 62 #6 Erskine Academy 29

#2 Hermon Boys 61 #7 Belfast 44

#3 Lawrence Girls 74 #6 MDI 45

#7 Ellsworth Girls 49 #2 Old Town 46

Augusta Class A North

#3 Camden Hills Girls 59. #6 Brunswick 31

#2 Hampden Academy Girls 35. #7 Lewiston 18

#4 Edward Little Girls 45. #5 Bangor 36

#1 Mt. Ararat 62. #8 Skowhegan 24

Portland Expo Class B South

#3 York Girls 58 #6 Poland 51

#2 Oceanside Girls 72 #10 Lake Region3 7

#5 Marshwood Girls 46 #4 Greely 43

#1 Gray-New Gloucester Girls 44 #8 Freeport 28

