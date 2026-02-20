Thursday, February 19th was Semifinal Day for Tourney 2026, with semifinals played in Bangor, Augusta and Portland. Here are the scores.

Congratulations to all moving on to play on Championship Saturday!

Northern Maine Class D Boys Semifinals

#2 Madawaska 51 #3 Fort Fairfield 38

#1 Machias 56 #5 Hodgdon 51

Northern Maine Class C Boys Semifinals

#3 Fort Kent 70 #2 Mattanawcook Academy 61

#1 Caribou 70. #5 Washington Academy 55

Northern Maine Class C Girls Semifinals

#3 Foxcroft Academy 46 #2 GSA 35

#1 Mattanawcook Academy 59. #5 Caribou 43

Augusta

Class D South Girls Semifinals

#2 Buckfield 41 . #6 Madison 23

#1 Mt. Abram 40. #4 Monmouth 17

Class C South Girls Semifinals

#3 Wells 35. #2 Maranacook 27

#1 Spruce Mountain 67 #5 Winthrop 25

Class C South Boys Semifinals

#3 Maranacook 73 . #2 Hall-Dale 65

#1 Spruce Mountain 62. #5 Mount View 48

Portland Expo

Class A South Girls Semifinals

#3 South Portland 43 #2 Sanford 38

#1 Cheverus 45 #4 Biddeford 39

Class A South Boys Semifinals

#6 Portland 61 #2 Sanford 51

#5 Cheverus 68. #8 Scarborough 59

