Maine High School Tourney Scoreboard and Boys Hockey Scores – February 12
Here are the Maine High School Basketball Tournament Scores and Boys Hockey Scores for games played on Thursday February 12th.
Girls Basketball
- #8 Gorham 58 #9 Scarborough 47 (Class A South Prelim)
- #2 Katahdin 48 #7 Van Buren 23 (Class S North Quarterfinal)
- #4 Temple Academy 38 #5 North Haven 25 (Class S South Quarterfinal)
- #3 Vinalhaven 43 #5 Pine Tree Academy 37 (Class S South Quarterfinal)
- #6 Westbrook 50 #11 Massabesic 24 (Class A South Prelim)
- #1 Wisdom 65 #8 Easton 14 (Class D North Quarterfinal)
Boys Basketball
- #2 Easton 83 #7 Wisdom 35 (Class S North Quarterfinal)
- #8 Calais 51 #9 Dexter 48 (Class C North Prelim)
- #9 Gray-New Gloucester 63 #8 Cape Elizabeth (Class B South Prelim)
- #4 Islesboro 55 #5 Vinalhaven 46 (Class S South Quarterfinal)
- #3 Katahdin 54 #6 Van Buren 42 (Class S South Quarterfinal)
- #2 Pine Tree Academy 86 #7 Rangeley Lakes 32 (Class S South Quarterfinal)
Boys Hockey
- Kennebunk/Wells Coop 6 Brunswick/Freeport 1
