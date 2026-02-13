Here are the Maine High School Basketball Tournament Scores and Boys Hockey Scores for games played on Thursday February 12th.

Girls Basketball

#8 Gorham 58 #9 Scarborough 47 (Class A South Prelim)

#2 Katahdin 48 #7 Van Buren 23 (Class S North Quarterfinal)

#4 Temple Academy 38 #5 North Haven 25 (Class S South Quarterfinal)

#3 Vinalhaven 43 #5 Pine Tree Academy 37 (Class S South Quarterfinal)

#6 Westbrook 50 #11 Massabesic 24 (Class A South Prelim)

#1 Wisdom 65 #8 Easton 14 (Class D North Quarterfinal)

Boys Basketball

#2 Easton 83 #7 Wisdom 35 (Class S North Quarterfinal)

#8 Calais 51 #9 Dexter 48 (Class C North Prelim)

#9 Gray-New Gloucester 63 #8 Cape Elizabeth (Class B South Prelim)

#4 Islesboro 55 #5 Vinalhaven 46 (Class S South Quarterfinal)

#3 Katahdin 54 #6 Van Buren 42 (Class S South Quarterfinal)

#2 Pine Tree Academy 86 #7 Rangeley Lakes 32 (Class S South Quarterfinal)

Boys Hockey

Kennebunk/Wells Coop 6 Brunswick/Freeport 1

