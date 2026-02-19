Here are all the scores from the 2026 Maine Principal's Association's High School Basketball Tournament that were played in Bangor, Augusta and Portland on Wednesday, February 18th.

Bangor

Class D North Girls

#2 Machias 47. #3 Central Aroostook 38

#4 Penobscot Valley 52 #1 Bangor Christian 37

Class B North Boys

#3 Gardiner 50 #2 Hermon 33

#1 Cony 66 #5 Ellsworth 64

Class B North Girls

#3 Lawrence 47 #7 Ellsworth 42

#1 Gardiner 46. # 4 Presque Isle 29

Augusta

Class D South Boys

#2 Monmouth Academy 50 #3 Madison 46

#1 Mt. Abram 55. #4 Carrabec 39

Class A North Girls

#2 Hampden Academy 41. #3 Camden Hills 39

#1 Mt. Ararat 69 #4 Edward Little 48

Class A North Boys

#3 Brunswick 52 #2 Edward Little 44

#1 Camden Hills 61 #4 Bangor 52

Portland Expo

Class B South Girls

#2 Oceanside 52 #3 York 37

#1 Gray-New Gloucester 50. #5 Marshwoood 41

Class B South Boys

#2 Medomak Valley 63 #6 Poland 57

#4 Yarmouth 77 #1 York 72

