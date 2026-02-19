Tourney 2026 Scoreboard – February 18
Here are all the scores from the 2026 Maine Principal's Association's High School Basketball Tournament that were played in Bangor, Augusta and Portland on Wednesday, February 18th.
Bangor
Class D North Girls
- #2 Machias 47. #3 Central Aroostook 38
- #4 Penobscot Valley 52 #1 Bangor Christian 37
Class B North Boys
- #3 Gardiner 50 #2 Hermon 33
- #1 Cony 66 #5 Ellsworth 64
Class B North Girls
- #3 Lawrence 47 #7 Ellsworth 42
- #1 Gardiner 46. # 4 Presque Isle 29
Augusta
Class D South Boys
- #2 Monmouth Academy 50 #3 Madison 46
- #1 Mt. Abram 55. #4 Carrabec 39
Class A North Girls
- #2 Hampden Academy 41. #3 Camden Hills 39
- #1 Mt. Ararat 69 #4 Edward Little 48
Class A North Boys
- #3 Brunswick 52 #2 Edward Little 44
- #1 Camden Hills 61 #4 Bangor 52
Portland Expo
Class B South Girls
- #2 Oceanside 52 #3 York 37
- #1 Gray-New Gloucester 50. #5 Marshwoood 41
Class B South Boys
- #2 Medomak Valley 63 #6 Poland 57
- #4 Yarmouth 77 #1 York 72
