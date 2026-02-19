Tourney 2026 Scoreboard &#8211; February 18

Tourney 2026 Scoreboard – February 18

Photo Chris Popper

Here are all the scores from the 2026 Maine Principal's Association's High School Basketball Tournament that were played in Bangor, Augusta and Portland on Wednesday, February 18th.

Bangor

Class D North Girls

  • #2 Machias 47. #3 Central Aroostook 38
  • #4 Penobscot Valley 52 #1 Bangor Christian 37

Class B North Boys

  • #3 Gardiner 50 #2 Hermon 33
  • #1 Cony 66  #5 Ellsworth 64

 

Class B North Girls

  • #3 Lawrence 47 #7 Ellsworth 42
  • #1 Gardiner 46. # 4 Presque Isle 29

 

Augusta

Class D South Boys

  •  #2 Monmouth Academy 50 #3 Madison 46
  • #1 Mt. Abram 55. #4 Carrabec 39

 

Class A North Girls

  • #2 Hampden Academy 41. #3 Camden Hills 39
  • #1 Mt. Ararat 69 #4 Edward Little 48

 

Class A North Boys

  • #3 Brunswick 52 #2 Edward Little 44
  • #1 Camden Hills 61 #4 Bangor 52

Portland Expo

Class B South Girls

  • #2 Oceanside 52 #3 York 37
  • #1 Gray-New Gloucester 50. #5 Marshwoood 41

Class B South Boys

  • #2 Medomak Valley 63 #6 Poland 57
  • #4 Yarmouth 77 #1 York 72
