February 6th Orono-Old Town Boy’s Basketball Games Moved to The Pit

The February 6th Orono-Old Town Boy's Basketball games originally scheduled to be held at Orono High School have been moved to The Pit at the Memorial Gym on the University of Maine campus!

The JV game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and the Varsity game at 8 p.m. to accommodate UMaine practices. Admission is $5.00

As of Friday morning, February 2nd the Old Town Boys lead the Class B North Heal Point Standings with a record of 15-1. The Coyotes play on Saturday, February 3rd at Caribou at 4:30 p.m.

Orono is in 4th place, with a record of 13-3. The Red Riots are scheduled to host the John Bapst Crusaders on Saturday, February 3rd at 1:30 p.m.

Orono and Old Town met on January 9th at Mackenzie Gymnasium with the Coyotes nipping Orono 56-54

