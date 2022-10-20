Final Class A-D Northern Maine Boys Soccer Heal Points

The Maine Principal Association has finalized the Class A-D Northern Maine Boy's Soccer Heal Point Standings. Congratulations to all the Athletic Directors who somehow insured that all the games were played with the rain in the last week! Congrats to all on a great season and the best of luck to all in the playoffs.

CLASS A

Maine Principal Association Maine Principal Association loading...

The Top 8 teams are in the playoffs. There are no prelim games. It's 1-8, 2-7, 3-6 and 4-5 in the Quarterfinals with the games being played at the higher seed.

CLASS B

Maine Principal Association Maine Principal Association loading...

Prelim games will feature 7-10 and 8-9 matchups

CLASS C

Maine Principal Association Maine Principal Association loading...

Prelim games will feature 7-10 and 8-9 matchups

CLASS D

Maine Principal Association Maine Principal Association loading...

13 Teams made the playoffs in Class D. Prelims will feature 4-13, 5-12, 6-11, 7-10 and 8-9 matchups.