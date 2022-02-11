Final Class A North Heal Point Standings and Prelim Round Matchups
The Heal Points have been finalized. With 10 teams in Class A, there are prelim games for 7-10 and 8-9. The winners of those games will then head to play in Augusta. Here are the final Class A North Heal Point Standings and the Prelim and Quarterfinal Matchups
Girls Class A
- Skowhegan 18-0
- Gardiner 16-2
- Lawrence 15-3
- Erskine Acadmy 9-8
- Cony 10-7
- Messalonskee 5-13
- Mt. Blue 7-11
- Brewer 5-13
- Nokomis 1-17
- Camden Hills 0-17
- Prelim Games #7 Mt. Blue vs. #10 Camden Hills
- #8 Brewer vs. #9 Nokomis
Tourney Quarterfinal Matchups
- #1 Skowhegan vs. Winner #8 Brewer-#9 Nokomis game
- #2 Gardiner vs. Winner #7 Mr Blue - #10 Camden Hills game
- #3 Lawrence vs. #6 Messalonskee
- #4 Erskine Academy vs. #5 Cony
Boys Class A
- Nokomis 17-1
- Brewer 16-2
- Skowhegan 15-3
- Cony 12-6
- Camden Hills 9-7
- Mt. Blue 8-10
- Lawrence 6-12
- Gardiner 6-12
- Messalonskee 3-15
- Erskine Academy 1-17
- Prelim Games #7 Lawrence vs. #10 Erskine Academy
- #8 Gardiner vs. #9 Messalonskee
Tourney Quarterfinal Matchups
- #1 Nokomis vs. Winner #8 Gardiner vs #9 Messalonskee
- #2 Brewer vs. Winner #7 Lawrence vs. #10 Erskine Academy
- #3 Skowhegan vs. #6 Mt. Blue
- #4 Cony vs. #5 Camden Hills
