Final Class A North Heal Point Standings and Prelim Round Matchups

The Heal Points have been finalized. With 10 teams in Class A, there are prelim games for 7-10 and 8-9. The winners of those games will then head to play in Augusta. Here are the final Class A North Heal Point Standings and the Prelim and Quarterfinal Matchups

Girls Class A

Skowhegan 18-0 Gardiner 16-2 Lawrence 15-3 Erskine Acadmy 9-8 Cony 10-7 Messalonskee 5-13 Mt. Blue 7-11 Brewer 5-13 Nokomis 1-17 Camden Hills 0-17

Prelim Games #7 Mt. Blue vs. #10 Camden Hills

#8 Brewer vs. #9 Nokomis

Tourney Quarterfinal Matchups

#1 Skowhegan vs. Winner #8 Brewer-#9 Nokomis game

#2 Gardiner vs. Winner #7 Mr Blue - #10 Camden Hills game

#3 Lawrence vs. #6 Messalonskee

#4 Erskine Academy vs. #5 Cony

Boys Class A

Nokomis 17-1 Brewer 16-2 Skowhegan 15-3 Cony 12-6 Camden Hills 9-7 Mt. Blue 8-10 Lawrence 6-12 Gardiner 6-12 Messalonskee 3-15 Erskine Academy 1-17

Prelim Games #7 Lawrence vs. #10 Erskine Academy

#8 Gardiner vs. #9 Messalonskee

Tourney Quarterfinal Matchups

#1 Nokomis vs. Winner #8 Gardiner vs #9 Messalonskee

#2 Brewer vs. Winner #7 Lawrence vs. #10 Erskine Academy

#3 Skowhegan vs. #6 Mt. Blue

#4 Cony vs. #5 Camden Hills