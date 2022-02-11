Final Class A North Heal Point Standings and Prelim Round Matchups

Photo Chris Popper

The Heal Points have been finalized. With 10 teams in Class A, there are prelim games for 7-10 and 8-9. The winners of those games will then head to play in Augusta. Here are the final Class A North Heal Point Standings and the Prelim and Quarterfinal Matchups

Girls Class A

  1. Skowhegan 18-0
  2. Gardiner 16-2
  3. Lawrence 15-3
  4. Erskine Acadmy 9-8
  5. Cony 10-7
  6. Messalonskee 5-13
  7. Mt. Blue 7-11
  8. Brewer 5-13
  9. Nokomis 1-17
  10. Camden Hills 0-17
  • Prelim Games #7 Mt. Blue vs. #10 Camden Hills
  • #8 Brewer vs. #9 Nokomis

Tourney Quarterfinal Matchups

  • #1 Skowhegan vs. Winner #8 Brewer-#9 Nokomis game
  • #2 Gardiner vs. Winner #7 Mr Blue - #10 Camden Hills game
  • #3 Lawrence vs. #6 Messalonskee
  • #4 Erskine Academy vs. #5 Cony

Boys Class A

  1. Nokomis 17-1
  2. Brewer 16-2
  3. Skowhegan 15-3
  4. Cony 12-6
  5. Camden Hills 9-7
  6. Mt. Blue 8-10
  7. Lawrence 6-12
  8. Gardiner 6-12
  9. Messalonskee 3-15
  10. Erskine Academy 1-17
  • Prelim Games #7 Lawrence vs. #10 Erskine Academy
  • #8 Gardiner vs. #9 Messalonskee

Tourney Quarterfinal Matchups

  • #1 Nokomis vs. Winner #8 Gardiner vs #9 Messalonskee
  • #2 Brewer vs. Winner #7 Lawrence vs. #10 Erskine Academy
  • #3 Skowhegan vs. #6 Mt. Blue
  • #4 Cony vs. #5 Camden Hills
