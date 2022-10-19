Final Maine High School Volleyball Heal Points

The Maine Principal's Association has finalized the Volleyball Heal Point Standings for the 2022-23 season.

Congratulations to all and Best of Luck to those in the Playoffs!

CLASS A

CLASS A

The Top 4 Teams in Class A have byes with prelims featuring 4-13, 5-12, 6-11, 7-10, 8-9.

CLASS B

CLASS B

The Top 6 Teams in Class B receive byes with the prelims featuring 7-10 and 8-9.

CLASS C

CLASS C

There are no prelim games. The Top 8 teams meet in the Quarterfinals, 1-8, 2-7, 3-6, 4-5