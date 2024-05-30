Final Softball Heal Point Standings
Here are the final Heal Point Standings for Softball
With Maine going back to the 2/3 rule, the following have qualified for the playoffs. Best of luck to all the teams.
- Class A North - Top 8
- Class A South - Top 12
- Class B North - Top 10
- Class B South - Top 12
- Class C North - Top 10
- Class C South - Top 8
- Class D North - Top 12
- Class D South - Top 8
Class A North
Class A South
Class B North
Class B South
Class C North
Class C South
Class D North
Class D South
