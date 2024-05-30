Final Softball Heal Point Standings

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the final Heal Point Standings for Softball

With Maine going back to the 2/3 rule, the following have qualified for the playoffs. Best of luck to all the teams.

  • Class A North - Top 8
  • Class A South - Top 12
  • Class B North - Top 10
  • Class B South - Top 12
  • Class C North - Top 10
  • Class C South - Top 8
  • Class D North - Top 12
  • Class D South - Top 8

Class A North

loading...

Class A South

loading...

Class B North

loading...

Class B South

loading...

Class C North

loading...

Class C South

loading...

Class D North

loading...

Class D South

loading...

Categories: High School Softball

