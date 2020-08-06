Florida Texas Other On The Morning Line

We play a little game where we try to determine where a story came from based on the headlines and some of the facts from the story, they are all from Florida, Texas or one of the other 48 US States.

Bryan Stackpole and Jeff Hoak tried to figure it out Thursday August 6th, how did they do?

Can you be better than them?

The stories are about a burglar on a wave runner, an 11 year old boy who found a giant clam, and the first trial in the US to be held entirely on Zoom.

Good Luck and Enjoy Florida Texas Other.