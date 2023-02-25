#3 Orono Boys Stun #1 Ellsworth to Win Class B North 64-56 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The #1 seeded Ellsworth came into Championship Saturday riding high.. They were undefeated at 20-0 and had beaten Orono 60-49 in Ellsworth in their lone meeting this season. But Saturday, Orono came out flying, and stunned Ellsworth 64-56 to win the Class B North Regional Final 64-56 and will now play for the Gold Ball on Saturday, March 4th in Portland.
Orono led by as many as 17 in the 1st Half. They were up 18-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 31-16 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles started to claw back in the 2nd Half. They cut Orono's lead to 9, 47-38 and were able to get as close as 3 points in the 4th Quarter, but no closer.
Orono was led by Pierce Walston who had 21 points, including a 3-pointer and went 6-8 from the free throw line. Ben Francis had 16 points. Ellis Spaulding had a 3-pointer. The Riots were 14-19 from the free throw line.
Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with 27 points including 4 3-pointers. Josiah James-Chin had 8 points with a 3-pointer. Miles Palmer, Eamon MacDonald and Kyle Kenny all had 3's. The Eagles were 4-8 from the free throw line.
Orono, now 18-3 will play #1 Oceanside, the Class B South Regional Champion in Portland on Saturday, March 4th at 3:45 p.m.
Ellsworth season comes to an end with a 20-1 record.
Check out the photos from the game.
Ellsworth vs. Orono Boys, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023
Here's the Line Score and Box Scor
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Orono Boys
|18
|13
|16
|17
|64
|EHS Boys 2022-23
|6
|10
|22
|18
|56
Box Score
Orono
|Pierce Walston
|21
|6
|1
|6
|8
|Brady Hews
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Caden Gray
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Ellis Spaulding
|8
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Bergen Soderberg
|0
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Ben Francis
|16
|7
|-
|2
|2
|Luke Soctomah
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Will Francis
|9
|4
|-
|1
|1
|Sebastian Vanidestine
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adam Sherman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mason Kenney
|4
|1
|-
|2
|2
|Noah Schaff
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Matt Allen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|64
|22
|2
|14
|19
Ellsworth
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Chance Mercier
|27
|6
|4
|3
|4
|Miles Palmer
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Michael Harris
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Cruz Coffin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaleb Connors
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Josiah James-Chin
|8
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Wyatt Bragdon
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eamon MacDonald
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Peter Keblinsky
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Kyle Kenney
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Ethan LeClerc
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dawson Curtis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brayden King
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hollis Grindal
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Isiah Corson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|56
|14
|8
|4
|8