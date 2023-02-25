3 Orono Boys Stun #1 Ellsworth to Win Class B North 64-56 [STATS & PHOTOS]

#3 Orono Boys Stun #1 Ellsworth to Win Class B North 64-56 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

Kevin Bennett

The #1 seeded Ellsworth came into Championship Saturday riding high.. They were undefeated at 20-0 and had beaten Orono 60-49 in Ellsworth in their lone meeting this season. But Saturday, Orono came out flying, and stunned Ellsworth 64-56 to win the Class B North Regional Final 64-56 and will now play for the Gold Ball on Saturday, March 4th in Portland.

Orono led by as many as 17 in the 1st Half. They were up 18-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 31-16 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles started to claw back in the 2nd Half. They cut Orono's lead to 9, 47-38 and were able to get as close as 3 points in the 4th Quarter, but no closer.

Orono was led by Pierce Walston who had 21 points, including a 3-pointer and went 6-8 from the free throw line. Ben Francis had 16 points. Ellis Spaulding had a 3-pointer. The Riots were 14-19 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with 27 points including 4 3-pointers. Josiah James-Chin had 8 points with a 3-pointer. Miles Palmer, Eamon MacDonald and Kyle Kenny all had 3's. The Eagles were 4-8 from the free throw line.

Orono, now 18-3 will play #1 Oceanside, the Class B South Regional Champion in Portland on Saturday, March 4th at 3:45 p.m.

Ellsworth season comes to an end with a 20-1 record.

Check out the photos from the game.

Ellsworth vs. Orono Boys, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023

Here's the Line Score and Box Scor

Line Score

1234T
Orono Boys1813161764
EHS Boys 2022-23610221856

 

Box Score

Orono

Pierce Walston216168
Brady Hews0----
Caden Gray21---
Ellis Spaulding81134
Bergen Soderberg0---2
Ben Francis167-22
Luke Soctomah0----
Will Francis94-11
Sebastian Vanidestine0----
Adam Sherman0----
Mason Kenney41-22
Noah Schaff42---
Matt Allen0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS642221419

Ellsworth

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Chance Mercier276434
Miles Palmer3-1--
Michael Harris42---
Cruz Coffin0----
Kaleb Connors21---
Josiah James-Chin82114
Wyatt Bragdon0----
Eamon MacDonald3-1--
Peter Keblinsky42---
Kyle Kenney3-1--
Ethan LeClerc0----
Dawson Curtis0----
Brayden King0----
Hollis Grindal21---
Isiah Corson0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS5614848
