3 Orono Boys Stun #1 Ellsworth to Win Class B North 64-56 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The #1 seeded Ellsworth came into Championship Saturday riding high.. They were undefeated at 20-0 and had beaten Orono 60-49 in Ellsworth in their lone meeting this season. But Saturday, Orono came out flying, and stunned Ellsworth 64-56 to win the Class B North Regional Final 64-56 and will now play for the Gold Ball on Saturday, March 4th in Portland.

Orono led by as many as 17 in the 1st Half. They were up 18-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 31-16 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles started to claw back in the 2nd Half. They cut Orono's lead to 9, 47-38 and were able to get as close as 3 points in the 4th Quarter, but no closer.

Orono was led by Pierce Walston who had 21 points, including a 3-pointer and went 6-8 from the free throw line. Ben Francis had 16 points. Ellis Spaulding had a 3-pointer. The Riots were 14-19 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with 27 points including 4 3-pointers. Josiah James-Chin had 8 points with a 3-pointer. Miles Palmer, Eamon MacDonald and Kyle Kenny all had 3's. The Eagles were 4-8 from the free throw line.

Orono, now 18-3 will play #1 Oceanside, the Class B South Regional Champion in Portland on Saturday, March 4th at 3:45 p.m.

Ellsworth season comes to an end with a 20-1 record.

Ellsworth vs. Orono Boys, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023

Here's the Line Score and Box Scor

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Orono Boys 18 13 16 17 64 EHS Boys 2022-23 6 10 22 18 56

Box Score

Orono

Pierce Walston 21 6 1 6 8 Brady Hews 0 - - - - Caden Gray 2 1 - - - Ellis Spaulding 8 1 1 3 4 Bergen Soderberg 0 - - - 2 Ben Francis 16 7 - 2 2 Luke Soctomah 0 - - - - Will Francis 9 4 - 1 1 Sebastian Vanidestine 0 - - - - Adam Sherman 0 - - - - Mason Kenney 4 1 - 2 2 Noah Schaff 4 2 - - - Matt Allen 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 64 22 2 14 19

Ellsworth