In the 50th anniversary of Title IX, history was made at Tourney 2023. For the 1st time ever in the State of Maine history, there was an All-Female crew working a regional basketball final!

(L-R) Tracy Martin, Gayle Pierce, Julie Mahony) Photo Chris Popper (L-R) Tracy Martin, Gayle Pierce, Julie Mahony Photo Chris Popper loading...

3 of the best referees, Tracy Martin, Gayle Pierce and Julie Mahony were selected to referee the first game of Championship Saturday, the Class D Girls Northern Maine Championship between Wisdom and Southern Aroostook.