Former-Black Bear Jeremy Swayman To Start In Goal Tonight For B’s

Former-UMaine Black Bear Jeremy Swayman is set to make his NHL debut tonight for the Boston Bruins.

Swayman will be between the pipes for the B's tonight as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers in the second night of a back-to-back. Swayman will don the No. 1 sweater for Boston, becoming the first Bruin to wear that number since the 2011-12 season.

In his first professional season, Swayman has posted an impressive 8-1 record for the Providence Bruins. He's stopped 235-of-252 shots, good for a .929 save percentage and a 2.03 goals against average.

Last year at Maine, Swayman guided the Black Bears to an 18-11-5 record and a top-4 finish in Hockey East. Maine was set to host a quarterfinals series vs. UConn in the Hockey East Playoffs before the outbreak of the coronavirus forced the season to be cut short.

A Hobey Baker Finalist and the winner of the 2020 Mike Richter Award, given to the best goalie in college hockey, Swayman's final game for Maine came on Senior Night on March 6, 2020, when the goalie turned in arguably the finest performance of his career with a 48-save shutout against #18 Providence.