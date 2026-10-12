Maine Men’s Hockey Moves Up to 23rd in October 12 USCHO Poll

Maine Men’s Hockey Moves Up to 23rd in October 12 USCHO Poll

Madelyn Lussier/Maine Athletics

The Maine Men's Hockey Team moved from a tie for 32nd to 23rd in the October 12th U.S. College Hockey Online Poll after their 2-1 loss to Quinnipiac on Friday, and  5-3 win over the Bobcats on Saturday. 

USCH Division 1 Men's Poll October 12

  1. Denver 2-0-0  979 points (33 1st place Votes) 1 Last Week
  2. Michigan 4-0-0  954 points (14 1st place Votes) 2 Last Week
  3. Michigan State 2-0-0 898 points (3 1st place Votes) 3 Last Week
  4. North Dakota 2-0-0  833 points 4 Last Week
  5. Wisconsin 4-0-0  777 points 7 Last Week
  6. Western Michigan 2-0-0  730 points 8 Last Week
  7. Providence 2-0-0  671 points 9 Last Week
  8. Quinnipiac 3-1-0  655 points  6 Last Week
  9. Minnesota Duluth  2-1-1  608 points 5 Last Week
  10. Dartmouth 0-0-0  508 points  10 Last Week
  11. Boston University 2-0-0   402 points  14 Last Week
  12. Colorado College 2-0-0  401 points  15 Last Week
  13. Cornell 0-0-0  388 points  13 Last Week
  14. Michigan Tech 3-1-0  369 points  12 Last Week
  15. Augustana 1-0-1  254 points  21 Last Week
  16. Boston College 0-1-0  247 points 11 Last Week
  17. Connecticut 1-1-0  170 points  16 Last Week
  18. Bowling Green 2-2-0 155 points  26 Last Week
  19. Massachusetts 1-2-1  126 points 18 Last Week
  20. Minnesota 0-2-0  59 points 20 Last Week
  21. Northeastern 49 points
  22. Penn State 41 points
  23. Maine 37 points
  24. Union 33 points
  25. Minnesota State 32 points

The Black Bears are off this weekend and return to the ice on October 23rd and 24th when they will host the Colgate Raiders. The puck drops each night at 7 p.m. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the call of the game and pre-game starting at 6:30 on 92.9 The Ticket.

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Filed Under: Black-Bear-Sports
Categories: Maine Hockey

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