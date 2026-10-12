The Maine Men's Hockey Team moved from a tie for 32nd to 23rd in the October 12th U.S. College Hockey Online Poll after their 2-1 loss to Quinnipiac on Friday, and 5-3 win over the Bobcats on Saturday.

USCH Division 1 Men's Poll October 12

Denver 2-0-0 979 points (33 1st place Votes) 1 Last Week Michigan 4-0-0 954 points (14 1st place Votes) 2 Last Week Michigan State 2-0-0 898 points (3 1st place Votes) 3 Last Week North Dakota 2-0-0 833 points 4 Last Week Wisconsin 4-0-0 777 points 7 Last Week Western Michigan 2-0-0 730 points 8 Last Week Providence 2-0-0 671 points 9 Last Week Quinnipiac 3-1-0 655 points 6 Last Week Minnesota Duluth 2-1-1 608 points 5 Last Week Dartmouth 0-0-0 508 points 10 Last Week Boston University 2-0-0 402 points 14 Last Week Colorado College 2-0-0 401 points 15 Last Week Cornell 0-0-0 388 points 13 Last Week Michigan Tech 3-1-0 369 points 12 Last Week Augustana 1-0-1 254 points 21 Last Week Boston College 0-1-0 247 points 11 Last Week Connecticut 1-1-0 170 points 16 Last Week Bowling Green 2-2-0 155 points 26 Last Week Massachusetts 1-2-1 126 points 18 Last Week Minnesota 0-2-0 59 points 20 Last Week Northeastern 49 points Penn State 41 points Maine 37 points Union 33 points Minnesota State 32 points

The Black Bears are off this weekend and return to the ice on October 23rd and 24th when they will host the Colgate Raiders. The puck drops each night at 7 p.m. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the call of the game and pre-game starting at 6:30 on 92.9 The Ticket.