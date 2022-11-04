Former Eagle Addi Laslie Named NAC Women’s Soccer Rookie of the Year

It's been quite a season for former Ellsworth Eagle Addi Laslie. Laslie who won the North Atlantic Conference Women's Soccer Rookie of the Week twice this season and was named Rookie of the Year on Thursday, November 3rd!

Photo Husson University

Addi currently has 5 goals and 5 assists for 15 points, with all 5 goals scored versus NAC opponents including a hat trick against SUNY Cobleskill. Laslie is Husson’s third NAC Women’s Soccer Rookie of the Year, joining Natalie Aviolla last season and Rebecca Jones in 2010.

Laslie and the Husson University Women's Soccer Team will play SUNY Delhi on Saturday, November 5th at 2 p.m. on John Boucher Field at Husson University for the North Atlantic Women's Soccer Championship

