Here's the list of former Maine High School Boys Basketball players that are now playing basketball at Maine's Colleges and Universities in the 2023-24 Season.

University of Maine

John Shea - Edward Little, Sophomore

Bryce Lausier - Hampden Academy, Senior

Husson University

Derek Collin - MDI, Graduate Student

Luke Caruso - Bangor, Graduate Student

Jared Balser - Mt. Ararat, Senior

Ty Henke - Mt. Ararat, Sophomore

Will Kusnierz - Dexter, Freshman

Scott Lewis - South Portland, Senior

Maine Maritime Academy

Cameron Kingsbury - Oceanside, Junior

Seamus Raftice - Greely, Freshman

UMaine - Presque Isle

Blake Senal - Fort Fairfield, Freshman

Ethan Rollins, Brunswick, Sophomore

UMaine - Farmington

David Gadsby - GSA, Sophomore

Patrick McKenney - Medomak Valley, Sophomore

Mason Desjardins - Forest Hills, Freshman

Will Harriman - Biddeford, Junior

Brayden St. Pierre - Maranacook, Freshman

Simon Chadbourne - Portland, Senior

Aidan O'Connell - Camden Hills, Sophomore

Brock Flagg - Brewer, Freshman

Jason Reynolds - Winslow, Freshman

Dylan Griffin - Thornton Academy, Junior

Dan Parent - Messalonskee, Freshman

Thomas

Andon Wood - Washington Academy, Sophomore

Kory Winch - Hampden Academy, Senior

Yasmo Mohamud - Lewiston, Freshman

Cooper Wirkala - Oceanside, Graduate Student

Parker Desjardins - Forest Hills, Junior

Jacob Bouchard - Portland, Junior

Trey Brown - Hermon, Sophomore

Luke Gabloff - Greely, Junior

Thomas Harvey - Brunswick, Freshman

Finn Parmley - Medomak Valley, Freshman

Landen Gabric - Hampden Academy, Freshman

Callan Franzone - Madison, Freshman

Spencer Minihan - Waterville, Freshman

St. Joseph

Braden Camire - Thornton Academy, Freshman

Remijo Wani - Portland, Freshman

Wano Donato - Portland, Sophomore

Camryn Yorke - Edward Little, Senior

Pitia Donato - Portland, Freshman

Teagan Hynes - York, Junior

Kolbyn Dunphe - Westbrook, Freshman

Ashtyn Abbott - Hall-Dale, Graduate Student

John Paul Frazier - York, Sophomore

University of Southern Maine

Dakota Dearborn - Cony, Junior

Owen Maloney - South Portland, Sophomore

Brady Saunders - Brewer, Freshman

Cameron Brown - Windham, Senior

Matthew Johnson - Gray-New Gloucester, Freshman

Cody Hawes - Hermon, Fifth Year

Madden White - Nokomis, Freshman

Jesse Kamalandua - Deering, Senior

Bates

Jaelen Jackson - South Portland, Freshman

Simon McCormick - Cony, Senior

David Omasombo - Lewiston, Sophomore

Brady Coyne - Falmouth, Sophomore

Grant Nadeau - Gorham, Junior

Peter Psyhogeos - Yarmouth, Junior

Chiwer Mayen - Lewiston, Sophomore

Bowdoin

Michael Simonds - Falmouth, Senior

Andrew Szwez - Lee Academy, Sophomore

Colby

Henry Westrich - Bangor, Senior

UMaine - Augusta

Ivan Mutafchiev - Foxcroft Academy, Freshman

Zach Maturo - Bonny Eagle, Junior

Dylan Orr - Morse, Junior

Trevor Beals - Massabesic, Junior

John Nawfel - Waterville, Freshman

Isaiah Searles - Massabesic, Freshman

Central Maine Community College

Hunter Brackett - Poland, Freshman

Malik Foster - Lewiston, Sophomore

Wyatt Hathaway - Leavitt, Junior

Ashanti Haywood - Yarnouth, Sophomore

Zach Poisson - Mt. Blue, Freshman

Sawyer Hathaway - Leavitt, Freshman

Eli Bigelow - Lewiston, Freshman

University of New England

Jayden Thornton - Hyde School, Sophomore

Connor Curcio - Sanford, Sophomore

Jack Hallee - Bridgton Academy, Junior

Seth Huntington - Cheverus, Sophomore

Adam Lux - Kennebunk, Junior

Brady Croteau - Old Orchard Beach, Freshman

Southern Maine Community College

Colby Dillingham - Oxford Hills, Sophomore

Andrew St. Hilaire - Greely, Sophomore

Cole Pulkinen - Oxford Hills, Freshman

Julius Silva - Biddeford, Freshman

Jay Hawkes - Gray-New Gloucester, Sophomore

Luke Briggs - Cony, Sophomore

Adam Savage - Skowhegan, Freshman

Charlie Houghton - Dirigo, Freshman

Te'Andre King - North Yarmouth Academy, Freshman

Hayden Bedell - Wells, Freshman

Note- Hopefully I didn't miss anyone or misspell anyone's names. If there are any errors/omissions please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will make the corrections ASAP