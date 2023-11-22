Former Maine High School Boys Basketball Players Playing Basketball at Maine&#8217;s Colleges and Universities 2023-24

Former Maine High School Boys Basketball Players Playing Basketball at Maine’s Colleges and Universities 2023-24

Photo Chris Popper

Here's the list of former Maine High School Boys Basketball players that are now playing basketball at Maine's Colleges and Universities in the 2023-24 Season.

University of Maine

  • John Shea - Edward Little, Sophomore
  • Bryce Lausier - Hampden Academy, Senior

Husson University

  • Derek Collin - MDI, Graduate Student
  • Luke Caruso - Bangor, Graduate Student
  • Jared Balser - Mt. Ararat, Senior
  • Ty Henke - Mt. Ararat, Sophomore
  • Will Kusnierz - Dexter, Freshman
  • Scott Lewis - South Portland, Senior

Maine Maritime Academy

  • Cameron Kingsbury - Oceanside, Junior
  • Seamus Raftice - Greely, Freshman

UMaine - Presque Isle

  • Blake Senal - Fort Fairfield, Freshman
  • Ethan Rollins, Brunswick, Sophomore

UMaine - Farmington

  • David Gadsby - GSA, Sophomore
  • Patrick McKenney - Medomak Valley, Sophomore
  • Mason Desjardins - Forest Hills, Freshman
  • Will Harriman - Biddeford, Junior
  • Brayden St. Pierre - Maranacook, Freshman
  • Simon Chadbourne - Portland, Senior
  • Aidan O'Connell - Camden Hills, Sophomore
  • Brock Flagg - Brewer, Freshman
  • Jason Reynolds - Winslow, Freshman
  • Dylan Griffin - Thornton Academy, Junior
  • Dan Parent - Messalonskee, Freshman

Thomas

  • Andon Wood - Washington Academy, Sophomore
  • Kory Winch - Hampden Academy, Senior
  • Yasmo Mohamud - Lewiston, Freshman
  • Cooper Wirkala - Oceanside, Graduate Student
  • Parker Desjardins - Forest Hills, Junior
  • Jacob Bouchard - Portland, Junior
  • Trey Brown - Hermon, Sophomore
  • Luke Gabloff - Greely, Junior
  • Thomas Harvey - Brunswick, Freshman
  • Finn Parmley - Medomak Valley, Freshman
  • Landen Gabric - Hampden Academy, Freshman
  • Callan Franzone - Madison, Freshman
  • Spencer Minihan - Waterville, Freshman

St. Joseph

  • Braden Camire - Thornton Academy, Freshman
  • Remijo Wani - Portland, Freshman
  • Wano Donato - Portland, Sophomore
  • Camryn Yorke - Edward Little, Senior
  • Pitia Donato - Portland, Freshman
  • Teagan Hynes - York, Junior
  • Kolbyn Dunphe - Westbrook, Freshman
  • Ashtyn Abbott - Hall-Dale, Graduate Student
  • John Paul Frazier - York, Sophomore

University of Southern Maine

  • Dakota Dearborn - Cony, Junior
  • Owen Maloney - South Portland, Sophomore
  • Brady Saunders - Brewer, Freshman
  • Cameron Brown - Windham, Senior
  • Matthew Johnson - Gray-New Gloucester, Freshman
  • Cody Hawes - Hermon, Fifth Year
  • Madden White - Nokomis, Freshman
  • Jesse Kamalandua - Deering, Senior

Bates

  • Jaelen Jackson - South Portland, Freshman
  • Simon McCormick - Cony, Senior
  • David Omasombo - Lewiston, Sophomore
  • Brady Coyne - Falmouth, Sophomore
  • Grant Nadeau - Gorham, Junior
  • Peter Psyhogeos - Yarmouth, Junior
  • Chiwer Mayen - Lewiston, Sophomore

Bowdoin

  • Michael Simonds - Falmouth, Senior
  • Andrew Szwez - Lee Academy, Sophomore

Colby

  • Henry Westrich - Bangor, Senior

UMaine - Augusta

  • Ivan Mutafchiev - Foxcroft Academy, Freshman
  • Zach Maturo - Bonny Eagle, Junior
  • Dylan Orr - Morse, Junior
  • Trevor Beals - Massabesic, Junior
  • John Nawfel - Waterville, Freshman
  • Isaiah Searles - Massabesic, Freshman

Central Maine Community College

  • Hunter Brackett - Poland, Freshman
  • Malik Foster - Lewiston, Sophomore
  • Wyatt Hathaway - Leavitt, Junior
  • Ashanti Haywood - Yarnouth, Sophomore
  • Zach Poisson - Mt. Blue, Freshman
  • Sawyer Hathaway - Leavitt, Freshman
  • Eli Bigelow - Lewiston, Freshman

University of New England

  • Jayden Thornton - Hyde School, Sophomore
  • Connor Curcio - Sanford, Sophomore
  • Jack Hallee - Bridgton Academy, Junior
  • Seth Huntington - Cheverus, Sophomore
  • Adam Lux - Kennebunk, Junior
  • Brady Croteau - Old Orchard Beach, Freshman

Southern Maine Community College

  • Colby Dillingham - Oxford Hills, Sophomore
  • Andrew St. Hilaire - Greely, Sophomore
  • Cole Pulkinen - Oxford Hills, Freshman
  • Julius Silva - Biddeford, Freshman
  • Jay Hawkes - Gray-New Gloucester, Sophomore
  • Luke Briggs - Cony, Sophomore
  • Adam Savage - Skowhegan, Freshman
  • Charlie Houghton - Dirigo, Freshman
  • Te'Andre King - North Yarmouth Academy, Freshman
  • Hayden Bedell - Wells, Freshman

 

Note- Hopefully I didn't miss anyone or misspell anyone's names. If there are any errors/omissions please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will make the corrections ASAP

