Former Maine High School Boys Basketball Players Playing Basketball at Maine’s Colleges and Universities 2023-24
Here's the list of former Maine High School Boys Basketball players that are now playing basketball at Maine's Colleges and Universities in the 2023-24 Season.
University of Maine
- John Shea - Edward Little, Sophomore
- Bryce Lausier - Hampden Academy, Senior
Husson University
- Derek Collin - MDI, Graduate Student
- Luke Caruso - Bangor, Graduate Student
- Jared Balser - Mt. Ararat, Senior
- Ty Henke - Mt. Ararat, Sophomore
- Will Kusnierz - Dexter, Freshman
- Scott Lewis - South Portland, Senior
Maine Maritime Academy
- Cameron Kingsbury - Oceanside, Junior
- Seamus Raftice - Greely, Freshman
UMaine - Presque Isle
- Blake Senal - Fort Fairfield, Freshman
- Ethan Rollins, Brunswick, Sophomore
UMaine - Farmington
- David Gadsby - GSA, Sophomore
- Patrick McKenney - Medomak Valley, Sophomore
- Mason Desjardins - Forest Hills, Freshman
- Will Harriman - Biddeford, Junior
- Brayden St. Pierre - Maranacook, Freshman
- Simon Chadbourne - Portland, Senior
- Aidan O'Connell - Camden Hills, Sophomore
- Brock Flagg - Brewer, Freshman
- Jason Reynolds - Winslow, Freshman
- Dylan Griffin - Thornton Academy, Junior
- Dan Parent - Messalonskee, Freshman
Thomas
- Andon Wood - Washington Academy, Sophomore
- Kory Winch - Hampden Academy, Senior
- Yasmo Mohamud - Lewiston, Freshman
- Cooper Wirkala - Oceanside, Graduate Student
- Parker Desjardins - Forest Hills, Junior
- Jacob Bouchard - Portland, Junior
- Trey Brown - Hermon, Sophomore
- Luke Gabloff - Greely, Junior
- Thomas Harvey - Brunswick, Freshman
- Finn Parmley - Medomak Valley, Freshman
- Landen Gabric - Hampden Academy, Freshman
- Callan Franzone - Madison, Freshman
- Spencer Minihan - Waterville, Freshman
St. Joseph
- Braden Camire - Thornton Academy, Freshman
- Remijo Wani - Portland, Freshman
- Wano Donato - Portland, Sophomore
- Camryn Yorke - Edward Little, Senior
- Pitia Donato - Portland, Freshman
- Teagan Hynes - York, Junior
- Kolbyn Dunphe - Westbrook, Freshman
- Ashtyn Abbott - Hall-Dale, Graduate Student
- John Paul Frazier - York, Sophomore
University of Southern Maine
- Dakota Dearborn - Cony, Junior
- Owen Maloney - South Portland, Sophomore
- Brady Saunders - Brewer, Freshman
- Cameron Brown - Windham, Senior
- Matthew Johnson - Gray-New Gloucester, Freshman
- Cody Hawes - Hermon, Fifth Year
- Madden White - Nokomis, Freshman
- Jesse Kamalandua - Deering, Senior
Bates
- Jaelen Jackson - South Portland, Freshman
- Simon McCormick - Cony, Senior
- David Omasombo - Lewiston, Sophomore
- Brady Coyne - Falmouth, Sophomore
- Grant Nadeau - Gorham, Junior
- Peter Psyhogeos - Yarmouth, Junior
- Chiwer Mayen - Lewiston, Sophomore
Bowdoin
- Michael Simonds - Falmouth, Senior
- Andrew Szwez - Lee Academy, Sophomore
Colby
- Henry Westrich - Bangor, Senior
UMaine - Augusta
- Ivan Mutafchiev - Foxcroft Academy, Freshman
- Zach Maturo - Bonny Eagle, Junior
- Dylan Orr - Morse, Junior
- Trevor Beals - Massabesic, Junior
- John Nawfel - Waterville, Freshman
- Isaiah Searles - Massabesic, Freshman
Central Maine Community College
- Hunter Brackett - Poland, Freshman
- Malik Foster - Lewiston, Sophomore
- Wyatt Hathaway - Leavitt, Junior
- Ashanti Haywood - Yarnouth, Sophomore
- Zach Poisson - Mt. Blue, Freshman
- Sawyer Hathaway - Leavitt, Freshman
- Eli Bigelow - Lewiston, Freshman
University of New England
- Jayden Thornton - Hyde School, Sophomore
- Connor Curcio - Sanford, Sophomore
- Jack Hallee - Bridgton Academy, Junior
- Seth Huntington - Cheverus, Sophomore
- Adam Lux - Kennebunk, Junior
- Brady Croteau - Old Orchard Beach, Freshman
Southern Maine Community College
- Colby Dillingham - Oxford Hills, Sophomore
- Andrew St. Hilaire - Greely, Sophomore
- Cole Pulkinen - Oxford Hills, Freshman
- Julius Silva - Biddeford, Freshman
- Jay Hawkes - Gray-New Gloucester, Sophomore
- Luke Briggs - Cony, Sophomore
- Adam Savage - Skowhegan, Freshman
- Charlie Houghton - Dirigo, Freshman
- Te'Andre King - North Yarmouth Academy, Freshman
- Hayden Bedell - Wells, Freshman
Note- Hopefully I didn't miss anyone or misspell anyone's names. If there are any errors/omissions please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will make the corrections ASAP
