2025 Franklin Savings Bank Wrestling Invitational [RESULTS]
Here are the 2025 Franklin Savings Bank Wrestling Invitational results held at Mountain Valley on Saturday, December 13th.
(Note if there are any spelling errors please email Chris Popper and we will fix them)
106 pounds
- Gabe Fiske - Mattanawcook Academy/PVHS
- Parker Theriault - Penobscot Valley
- Abigail Garland - Mount Blue
- Salvatore Rizzitello - Foxcroft Academy
113 pounds
- Preston Garland - Mt. Blue
- River Brackett - Oxford Hills
- Clayton McPheters - Marranawcook Academy/OVHS
- Bruce Grosjean - Erskine Academy
120 pounds
- Kylan Berry - Bonny Eagle
- James Terry - Oxford Hills
- Shale Welsch - Poland
- Clinton Trussell - Fryeburg Academy
126 pounds
- Jace Goodrow - Mt. Blue
- Tristan Atwell - Oxford Hills
- Izaiah Chisolm - Fryeburg Academy
- Jackson Chase - Edward Little
132 pounds
- Cooper Blair - Edward Little
- Colbin Gadbois-Cates - Bonny Eagle
- Isaak Anokye - Oxford Hills
- Timothy Benthusen - Fort Kent
138 pounds
- Asher Kennedy - Kennebunk
- Giorgi Tskrialashvili - Foxcroft Academy
- Wahab Malex zada - Edward Little
- Camdien Hatch - Oxford Hills
144 pounds
- Evan Madigan - Edward Little
- Brock Gagnon - Caribou
- Chance Watson - Mountain Valley
- Connor Jenney - Lisbon/Oak Hill
150 pounds
- Zander Pike - Penobscot County Wrestling
- Roman Galkowski - Mt. Blue
- Carter Rand - Monmouth
- Landen Kovales - Oxford Hills
157 pounds
- Dillon Gray - Mt Blue
- Kaeden Swan - Dirigo
- William Harding - Penobscot County Wrestling
- Hayden Hanson - Foxcroft Academy
165 pounds
- Leghton Waite - Dirigo
- Ashton Dill - Mattanawcook/PVHS
- Noah Schultz - Monmouth
- Bryce Hazelton - Oxford Hills
175 pounds
- Jakobi Hagar - Lincoln Academy
- Tanner Bradeen - Dirigo
- Izaac Martin-Poole - Edward Little
- Jacobi Poire - Foxcroft Academy
190 pounds
- Braden McKenzie - Monmouth
- Giovanni Patterson - Dirigo
- Timothy Brunk - Bonny Eagle
- Eli Young - Oxford Hills
215 pounds
- Xavier Ocasio - Dirigo
- Max Fitch - Mattanawcook Academy/PVHS
- Casey Adams - Mt. Blue
- Tyler Wing - Foxcroft Academy
285 pounds
- William Martinez - Wells
- Wesley Baltrus - Mountain Valley
- Chris Levesque - Oxford Hills
- Merlin Smith - Edward Little
Get our free mobile app
8 Hallmark Christmas Movies Set in Maine, Ranked
There are a number of Hallmark Christmas movies set in Maine. See how they rank.
Gallery Credit: Sean McKenna