Here are the 2025 Franklin Savings Bank Wrestling Invitational results held at Mountain Valley on Saturday, December 13th.

(Note if there are any spelling errors please email Chris Popper and we will fix them)

106 pounds

Gabe Fiske - Mattanawcook Academy/PVHS Parker Theriault - Penobscot Valley Abigail Garland - Mount Blue Salvatore Rizzitello - Foxcroft Academy

113 pounds

Preston Garland - Mt. Blue River Brackett - Oxford Hills Clayton McPheters - Marranawcook Academy/OVHS Bruce Grosjean - Erskine Academy

120 pounds

Kylan Berry - Bonny Eagle James Terry - Oxford Hills Shale Welsch - Poland Clinton Trussell - Fryeburg Academy

126 pounds

Jace Goodrow - Mt. Blue Tristan Atwell - Oxford Hills Izaiah Chisolm - Fryeburg Academy Jackson Chase - Edward Little

132 pounds

Cooper Blair - Edward Little Colbin Gadbois-Cates - Bonny Eagle Isaak Anokye - Oxford Hills Timothy Benthusen - Fort Kent

138 pounds

Asher Kennedy - Kennebunk Giorgi Tskrialashvili - Foxcroft Academy Wahab Malex zada - Edward Little Camdien Hatch - Oxford Hills

144 pounds

Evan Madigan - Edward Little Brock Gagnon - Caribou Chance Watson - Mountain Valley Connor Jenney - Lisbon/Oak Hill

150 pounds

Zander Pike - Penobscot County Wrestling Roman Galkowski - Mt. Blue Carter Rand - Monmouth Landen Kovales - Oxford Hills

157 pounds

Dillon Gray - Mt Blue Kaeden Swan - Dirigo William Harding - Penobscot County Wrestling Hayden Hanson - Foxcroft Academy

165 pounds

Leghton Waite - Dirigo Ashton Dill - Mattanawcook/PVHS Noah Schultz - Monmouth Bryce Hazelton - Oxford Hills

175 pounds

Jakobi Hagar - Lincoln Academy Tanner Bradeen - Dirigo Izaac Martin-Poole - Edward Little Jacobi Poire - Foxcroft Academy

190 pounds

Braden McKenzie - Monmouth Giovanni Patterson - Dirigo Timothy Brunk - Bonny Eagle Eli Young - Oxford Hills

215 pounds

Xavier Ocasio - Dirigo Max Fitch - Mattanawcook Academy/PVHS Casey Adams - Mt. Blue Tyler Wing - Foxcroft Academy

285 pounds

William Martinez - Wells Wesley Baltrus - Mountain Valley Chris Levesque - Oxford Hills Merlin Smith - Edward Little

