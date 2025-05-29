Freshman Audrey Loupin threw a no-hitter as the Brewer Witches beat Mt. Ararat 11-0 at Coffin Field on Thursday, May 29th. The game was stopped after 5-innings because of the mercy rule.

Loupin struck out 4 and walked 1.

Brewer scored 9 runs in the 1st inning.

Jordin Williams was 2-2 with a home run, driving in 3 runs. Olivia Bragdon was 2-2 driving in 2 runs. Madison Shaw had a double, driving in a run. Sara Young was 1-2 with a pair of runs batted in.

Brewer is now 10-4 with 2 games remaining. They play at Hampden Academy on Friday, May 30th at 7 p.m. and then close out the regular season on Monday, June 2nd at 7 p.m.

Mt. Ararat is now 3-11 with 2 games remaining. They play at home against Edward Little on Friday may 30th at 4:15 p.m. and close out the season at Brunswick on Wednesday, June 3rd at 4 p.m.

