Friday Morning Headlines and Highlights for 12-18-20

A positive test for COVID-19 has put the UMaine men’s hockey season on hold. According to the UMaine System an antigen test came back positive for one of the players and as a result some players are in quarantine and all team activities are paused.

The Boston Celtics second and final game of the preseason is tonight at 8pm on The Ticket as they host the Brooklyn Nets at the TD Garden – the teams will play again at 5pm Christmas Day in Boston.

The NBA’s G-League season may not be off as originally thought. There are efforts going on to put G-League teams in a bubble in Atlanta to hold the season that would run from January through March. But not with the Maine Red Claws.

The NBA is investigating the free agent signing last year of Kawhi Leonard to the LA Clippers after a man who claims to be a family friend of Leonard and his uncle says he is owed 2 and a half million dollars for a deal team consultant Jerry West had with him to convince Kawhi to sign with the Clippers.

The UMaine men’s basketball team opens their season tomorrow. The Black Bears are on the road for their first conference game of the year at Hartford.

The UMaine women’s basketball team is on the road at Northeastern for their last non-conference game of the year Sunday afternoon.

Two United States Senators introduced a new measure to Congress yesterday called The College Athlete Bill of Rights – this is one of 6 different bills in Congress dealing with college sports.

Patriots offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor did not practice yesterday because of an ankle injury. He was listed as limited Wednesday, but did not go yesterday.

Patriots running back Damien Harris was added to the injury report because of an ankle injury.

The Patriots are in Miami to play another rookie quarterback Sunday taking on Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins at 1pm.

Thursday Night football last night went to overtime as the Chargers beat Las Vegas 30-27 on a game winning QB Keeper for a touchdown on the dive by rookie Justin Herbert.

