Friday Night Football Results – Week 8 October 20

Photo Chris Popper

It's the final week of the regular season for the 11-man conferences, and the 1st week of playoffs for the 8-man conferences in the State of Maine. Here are the final scores!

Thursday October 19

  • Biddeford 30 York 28
  • Brunswick 68 Gray-New Gloucester 34
  • Oceanside 36 Medomak Valley 30

Friday October 20

  • Bedford 38 Thornton Academy 7
  • Belfast 30 MCI 19
  • Bonny Eagle 42 Edward Little 8
  • Bucksport 60 Ellsworth 6
  • Cape Elizabeth 6 Freeport 3
  • Cony 28 Gardiner 14
  • Falmouth 27 Skowhegan 8
  • Fryeburg Academy 28 Wells 7
  • Hampden Academy 49 Madison 8
  • Hermon 28 Nokomis 0
  • Houlton 26 Dexter 22
  • John Bapst 40 Poland 6
  • Kennebunk 41 Marshwood 40
  • Lawrence 49 Brewer 0
  • Leavitt 34 Cheverus 14
  • Messalonskee 28 Mount Blue 12
  • Mt. Ararat 52 Lake Region 8
  • Noble 41 Bangor 13
  • Oak Hill 14 Lisbon 8
  • Old Orchard Beach 66 Mount View 0
  • Oxford Hills 26 Sanford 7
  • South Portland 7 Scarborough 0
  • Stearns 54  Mattanawcook Academy 6
  • Waterville 34 Mountain Valley 22
  • Westbrook 29 Deering 12
  • Windham 33 Lewiston 0
  • Winthrop 42 Old Town 6

 

