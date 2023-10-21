Friday Night Football Results – Week 8 October 20
It's the final week of the regular season for the 11-man conferences, and the 1st week of playoffs for the 8-man conferences in the State of Maine. Here are the final scores!
Thursday October 19
- Biddeford 30 York 28
- Brunswick 68 Gray-New Gloucester 34
- Oceanside 36 Medomak Valley 30
Friday October 20
- Bedford 38 Thornton Academy 7
- Belfast 30 MCI 19
- Bonny Eagle 42 Edward Little 8
- Bucksport 60 Ellsworth 6
- Cape Elizabeth 6 Freeport 3
- Cony 28 Gardiner 14
- Falmouth 27 Skowhegan 8
- Fryeburg Academy 28 Wells 7
- Hampden Academy 49 Madison 8
- Hermon 28 Nokomis 0
- Houlton 26 Dexter 22
- John Bapst 40 Poland 6
- Kennebunk 41 Marshwood 40
- Lawrence 49 Brewer 0
- Leavitt 34 Cheverus 14
- Messalonskee 28 Mount Blue 12
- Mt. Ararat 52 Lake Region 8
- Noble 41 Bangor 13
- Oak Hill 14 Lisbon 8
- Old Orchard Beach 66 Mount View 0
- Oxford Hills 26 Sanford 7
- South Portland 7 Scarborough 0
- Stearns 54 Mattanawcook Academy 6
- Waterville 34 Mountain Valley 22
- Westbrook 29 Deering 12
- Windham 33 Lewiston 0
- Winthrop 42 Old Town 6
