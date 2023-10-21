Friday Night Football Results – Week 8 October 20

It's the final week of the regular season for the 11-man conferences, and the 1st week of playoffs for the 8-man conferences in the State of Maine. Here are the final scores!

Thursday October 19

Biddeford 30 York 28

Brunswick 68 Gray-New Gloucester 34

Oceanside 36 Medomak Valley 30

Friday October 20

Bedford 38 Thornton Academy 7

Belfast 30 MCI 19

Bonny Eagle 42 Edward Little 8

Bucksport 60 Ellsworth 6

Cape Elizabeth 6 Freeport 3

Cony 28 Gardiner 14

Falmouth 27 Skowhegan 8

Fryeburg Academy 28 Wells 7

Hampden Academy 49 Madison 8

Hermon 28 Nokomis 0

Houlton 26 Dexter 22

John Bapst 40 Poland 6

Kennebunk 41 Marshwood 40

Lawrence 49 Brewer 0

Leavitt 34 Cheverus 14

Messalonskee 28 Mount Blue 12

Mt. Ararat 52 Lake Region 8

Noble 41 Bangor 13

Oak Hill 14 Lisbon 8

Old Orchard Beach 66 Mount View 0

Oxford Hills 26 Sanford 7

South Portland 7 Scarborough 0

Stearns 54 Mattanawcook Academy 6

Waterville 34 Mountain Valley 22

Westbrook 29 Deering 12

Windham 33 Lewiston 0

Winthrop 42 Old Town 6