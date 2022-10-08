Friday Night October 7th Maine High School Football Scores

Here are the Maine High School Football Scores throughout the state for games played on Friday, October 7th, Week 6 of the season.

Bucksport 70 Mount View 26

Cony 47 Messalonskee 12

Ellsworth 28 Lake Region 26

Falmouth 30 Brewer 7

Foxcroft Academy 67 Hampden Academy 6

Freeport 28 Winthrop 21

Gorham 35 Noble 14

Hermon 18 Oak Hill 0

Lawrence 68 Mount Blue 15

Leavitt 21 Cape Elizabeth 20

Lewiston 58 Brunswick 0

Maranacook 60 Traip Academy 6

Mattanawcook 54 Houlton 40

MCI 36 Belfast 0

Medomak Valley 20 Poland 0

Mountain Valley 54 Boothbay 0

Mt. Ararat 16 Spruce Mountain 0

MDI 30 Camden Hills 22

Oceanside 14 Gardiner 12

Old Town 42 Madison 30

Oxford Hills 41 Bonny Eagle 17

Portland 40 Marshwood 8

Scarborough 51 Bangor 24

Skowhegan 49 Edward Little 14

South Portland 28 Biddeford 0

Thornton Academy 44 Windham 7

Wells 28 Fryeburg Academy 14

Yarmouth 50 Greely 20

York 41 Lisbon 20

Games scheduled for Saturday October 8th

Cheverus at Winslow

Deering at Kennebunk

Dirgo at Telstar

Morse at Waterville

Stearns at Dexter

Westbrook at Nokomis

