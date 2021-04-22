Getting Primed For What Should Be A Stacked Card At UFC 261

Ariel Helwani joined The Morning Line to discuss this weekend's fight card from Jacksonville, Florida. It is the return of a full crowd, and it is the return of Jorge "Gamebred" Masvidal as he returns to the cage against UFC Champ Kamaru Usman. Usman won the fight last summer in a 5 round decision, but it wasn't really that close.

We talk about the main event of course, but the rest of the card is full of intriguing fights, Ariel Helwani of ESPN gives his breakdown with us.

And we also talked a little about roller coasters and vacations in Maine and Montreal too.

Listen to it all again here.

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images