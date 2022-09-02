Golf Results – Nokomis 179 Mount View 201
The Nokomis Golf Team improved to 5-0 on the season after defeating Mount View at the Country View Golf Course on Thursday, September 1st 179-201. Nokomis' Alex Grant and SJ Welch were the co-medalists with the low round of 39.
Here are the individual scores
Nokomis - 179
- Alex Grant - 39
- SJ Welch - 30
- Nathaniel Smestad - 49
- Jadin Ireland - 52
- Owen Buck -58
- Hunter Goodblood - 59
Mount View - 201
- Evan Aspinal - 62
- Garrett Fowler - 68
- Jonas Holmes - 72
Thanks to Nokomis Coach Matt Brown for the scores.
To report golf scores please send all individual results and team scores to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com A picture of the combined scoresheet may be texted to 207-992-3155
