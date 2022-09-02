Golf Results &#8211; Nokomis 179 Mount View 201

Golf Results – Nokomis 179 Mount View 201

The Nokomis Golf Team improved to 5-0 on the season after defeating Mount View at the Country View Golf Course on Thursday, September 1st 179-201. Nokomis' Alex Grant and SJ Welch were the co-medalists with the low round of 39.

Here are the individual scores

Nokomis - 179

  • Alex Grant - 39
  • SJ Welch - 30
  • Nathaniel Smestad - 49
  • Jadin Ireland - 52
  • Owen Buck -58
  • Hunter Goodblood - 59

Mount View - 201

  • Evan Aspinal - 62
  • Garrett Fowler - 68
  • Jonas Holmes - 72

Thanks to Nokomis Coach Matt Brown for the scores.

To report golf scores please send all individual results and team scores to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com A picture of the combined scoresheet may be texted to 207-992-3155

