Golf Results – Nokomis 179 Mount View 201

The Nokomis Golf Team improved to 5-0 on the season after defeating Mount View at the Country View Golf Course on Thursday, September 1st 179-201. Nokomis' Alex Grant and SJ Welch were the co-medalists with the low round of 39.

Here are the individual scores

Nokomis - 179

Alex Grant - 39

SJ Welch - 30

Nathaniel Smestad - 49

Jadin Ireland - 52

Owen Buck -58

Hunter Goodblood - 59

Mount View - 201

Evan Aspinal - 62

Garrett Fowler - 68

Jonas Holmes - 72

Thanks to Nokomis Coach Matt Brown for the scores.

To report golf scores please send all individual results and team scores to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com A picture of the combined scoresheet may be texted to 207-992-3155

