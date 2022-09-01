Golf Results – Orono – 183 Mattanawcook Academy – 191 PVHS – 251

The Orono Red Riots Golf Team carded a combined 181 to finish 1st in a golf match with Mattanawcook Academy and PVHS at Penobscot Valley Country Club on Thursday, September 1st. Mattanawcook Academy finished with a combined score of 191 while PVHS had a total of 251.

Ellis Spaulding of Orono was the medalist, with a low round of 39.

Here are the individual scores

Orono High School - 183

Ellis Spaulding - 39

Mason Kenney - 46

Noah Schaff - 48

Adam Sherman - 50

Noah Jones - 50

Drew Simmons - 66

Mattanawcook Academy - 191

Carson Munson - 42

Brayden Irish - 43

Jayden Windsor - 51

Molly Graham - 53

James Trott - 53

Abby Theriault - 54

Payson Turner - 54

Andrew Oliver - 55

PVHS - 251

Robert Clendenning - 59

Jessica Kondrup - 60

Ethan Mayo - 66

Drew Skidmore - 67

Nathan Spencer - 69

Scarlett King - 70

Willie Pelletier - 71

Thanks to Coach Ken Hanscom for the scores