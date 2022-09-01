Golf Results – Orono – 183 Mattanawcook Academy – 191 PVHS – 251

Golf Results &#8211; Orono &#8211; 183 Mattanawcook Academy &#8211; 191 PVHS &#8211; 251

Photo Chris Popper

The Orono Red Riots Golf Team carded a combined 181 to finish 1st in a golf match with Mattanawcook Academy and PVHS at Penobscot Valley Country Club on Thursday, September 1st. Mattanawcook Academy finished with a combined score of 191 while PVHS had a total of 251.

Ellis Spaulding of Orono was the medalist, with a low round of 39.

Here are the individual scores

Orono High School - 183

  • Ellis Spaulding - 39
  • Mason Kenney - 46
  • Noah Schaff - 48
  • Adam Sherman - 50
  • Noah Jones - 50
  • Drew Simmons - 66

Mattanawcook Academy - 191

  • Carson Munson - 42
  • Brayden Irish - 43
  • Jayden Windsor - 51
  • Molly Graham - 53
  • James Trott - 53
  • Abby Theriault - 54
  • Payson Turner - 54
  • Andrew Oliver - 55

PVHS - 251

  • Robert Clendenning - 59
  • Jessica Kondrup - 60
  • Ethan Mayo - 66
  • Drew Skidmore - 67
  • Nathan Spencer - 69
  • Scarlett King - 70
  • Willie Pelletier - 71

Thanks to Coach Ken Hanscom for the scores

