Golf Results – Orono – 183 Mattanawcook Academy – 191 PVHS – 251
The Orono Red Riots Golf Team carded a combined 181 to finish 1st in a golf match with Mattanawcook Academy and PVHS at Penobscot Valley Country Club on Thursday, September 1st. Mattanawcook Academy finished with a combined score of 191 while PVHS had a total of 251.
Ellis Spaulding of Orono was the medalist, with a low round of 39.
Here are the individual scores
Orono High School - 183
- Ellis Spaulding - 39
- Mason Kenney - 46
- Noah Schaff - 48
- Adam Sherman - 50
- Noah Jones - 50
- Drew Simmons - 66
Mattanawcook Academy - 191
- Carson Munson - 42
- Brayden Irish - 43
- Jayden Windsor - 51
- Molly Graham - 53
- James Trott - 53
- Abby Theriault - 54
- Payson Turner - 54
- Andrew Oliver - 55
PVHS - 251
- Robert Clendenning - 59
- Jessica Kondrup - 60
- Ethan Mayo - 66
- Drew Skidmore - 67
- Nathan Spencer - 69
- Scarlett King - 70
- Willie Pelletier - 71
Thanks to Coach Ken Hanscom for the scores
Get our free mobile app