Good or bad, who’s been the biggest surprise through 2 weeks?

As always seems to be the case, the first two weeks of the NFL season - which conclude tonight on The Ticket with Falcons-Eagles Monday Night Football - have been filled with wild and whacky results.

It's seemed customary in recent seasons for the league to take several weeks at the start of the season to level off and begin producing the results we expect. Like New Orleans coming out of the gate as the greatest offense in the league, or the Vikings, who I admittedly thought might be a two or three win football team all season, are off to a 2-0 start after knocking off the vaunted Niners at home yesterday.

The other side of that coin has the Bengals and Ravens, both thought to be two of the biggest contenders to the Chiefs in the AFC, off to 0-2 starts.

Chances are, by the time things do level out, Cincinnati and Baltimore will be in better standing than New Orleans or Minnesota, but so goes the early season wackiness in the NFL.

Whether for good reasons or for bad, which team has surprised you the most with their play through the first two weeks of the 2024 NFL regular season?