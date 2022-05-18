Hampden Academy 1-Hits Bangor Wins 2-0

2 of the best Class A pitchers met Wednesday night, under the light's in Bangor, and Hampden Academy's Danielle Masterson out-dueled Bangor's Lane Barron. Hampden Academy beat Bangor 2-0 as Masterson 1-hit the Rams.

Masterson struck out 19 and only walked 1 batter. The lone hit she allowed was a triple to Emmie Streams. Meanwhile the Bronco's defense played error-less ball to support Masterson.

Barron was the tough luck losing pitcher. She struck out 12 and didn't walk a batter. She allowed just 5 hits. Only 1 of the Bronco's runs were earned.

Maya Brown, Allee Wellman, Cam Neal, Emma Chute and Emily Bishop singled for the Broncos.

Bangor is now 7-4. The Rams will host Oxford Hills under the lights on Friday, May 20th at 7 p.m.

Hampden Academy is now 8-3. The Broncos will host the Hermon Hawks on Friday, May 20th at 7 p.m.