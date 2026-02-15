The #7 Hampden Academy Boy's Basketball Team lost to the #2 Edward Little Red Eddies 60-48 in a Class A Quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, February 14th.

Edward Little jumped out to a 21-11 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. Akol Maiwen paced Edward Little with 11 points, including 3 3-pointers. Miles Shine had 7 points for the Broncos, including a 3-pointer.

In the 2nd Quarter Hampden Academy cut a bit into the Red Eddies' lead, outscoring them 12-10. Edward Little led 31-23 at the end of the 1st Half.

In the 3rd Quarter Hampden Academy outscored Edward Little 18-17. Mason Studley had 10 points with a 3-pointer, and Sawyer Worcester had 5 points with a 3-pointer. Maiwen had 10 points with a pair of 3-pointers for Edward Little.

Hampden Academy was led by Mason Studley with 17 points, including 2 3-pointers. Sawyer Worcester had 13 points with a 3 pointer, and Miles Shain had 13 points with 2 3-pointers. Ryan McAlpine had a 3-pointer. The Broncos were 8-12 from the free throw line.

Akol Maiwen was led by 26 points with 5 3-pointers. Cederic Makelele had 18 points with 2 3-pointes. Christian Rodriguez had a 3-pointer. The Red Eddies were 6-16 from the free throw line.

Edward Little will now play #3 Brunswick in a Class A Northern Maine semifinal on Wednesday, February 18th at 7 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center.

Here are the stats from the game

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hampden Academy Boys 11 12 18 7 48 Edward Little Boys 21 10 17 12 60

Box Score

Hampden Academy

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 0 Sawyer Worcester 13 4 1 2 3 3 Ryan McAlpine 3 - 1 - - 5 Trey Collier 0 - - - - 10 Ben Oliver 0 - - - - 11 Miles Shain 13 3 2 1 2 12 Mason Studley 17 3 2 5 7 14 Jacob Kelley 0 - - - - 20 Dresden Sherwood 2 1 - - - 22 Nolan Noughtin 0 - - - - 24 Brady Duff 0 - - - - 30 Drew McKenney 0 - - - - 33 Jericho Smith 0 - - - - TOTALS 48 11 6 8 12

Edward Little

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 0 Chang Ring 5 2 - 1 2 1 Akol Maiwen 26 5 5 1 3 2 Chistian Rodriguez 5 1 1 - - 3 Cederic Makelele 18 4 2 4 8 4 Abdi Omar 0 - - - - 5 Julian Barajas 0 - - - - 11 Ngengele Adolphe 0 - - - - 12 Carson Veillieux 0 - - - 2 13 David Clarke 6 3 - - 1 14 Logan Averill 0 - - - - 20 Logan Stout 0 - - - - 21 Nate Mukuna 0 - - - - 23 Ashton Sullivan 0 - - - - 24 Latavian Bushman 0 - - - - TOTALS 60 15 8 6 16