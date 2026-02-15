#7 Hampden Academy Boys Lose to #2 Edward Little 60-48 [STATS]

#7 Hampden Academy Boys Lose to #2 Edward Little 60-48 [STATS]

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The #7 Hampden Academy Boy's Basketball Team lost to the #2 Edward Little Red Eddies 60-48 in a Class A Quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, February 14th.

Edward Little jumped out to a 21-11 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. Akol Maiwen paced Edward Little with 11 points, including 3 3-pointers. Miles Shine had 7 points for the Broncos, including a 3-pointer.

In the 2nd Quarter Hampden Academy cut a bit into the Red Eddies' lead, outscoring them 12-10. Edward Little led 31-23 at the end of the 1st Half.

In the 3rd Quarter Hampden Academy outscored Edward Little 18-17. Mason Studley had 10 points with a 3-pointer, and Sawyer Worcester had 5 points with a 3-pointer. Maiwen had 10 points with a pair of 3-pointers for Edward Little.

Hampden Academy was led by Mason Studley with 17 points, including 2 3-pointers. Sawyer Worcester had 13 points with a 3 pointer, and Miles Shain had 13 points with 2 3-pointers. Ryan McAlpine had a 3-pointer. The Broncos were 8-12 from the free throw line.

Akol Maiwen was led by 26 points with 5 3-pointers. Cederic Makelele had 18 points with 2 3-pointes. Christian Rodriguez had a 3-pointer. The Red Eddies were 6-16 from the free throw line.

Edward Little will now play #3 Brunswick in a Class A Northern Maine semifinal on Wednesday, February 18th at 7 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center.

Here are the stats from the game

Line Score

1234T
Hampden Academy Boys111218748
Edward Little Boys2110171260

 

Box Score

Hampden Academy

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
0Sawyer Worcester134123
3Ryan McAlpine3-1--
5Trey Collier0----
10Ben Oliver0----
11Miles Shain133212
12Mason Studley173257
14Jacob Kelley0----
20Dresden Sherwood21---
22Nolan Noughtin0----
24Brady Duff0----
30Drew McKenney0----
33Jericho Smith0----
TOTALS48116812

Edward Little

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
0Chang Ring52-12
1Akol Maiwen265513
2Chistian Rodriguez511--
3Cederic Makelele184248
4Abdi Omar0----
5Julian Barajas0----
11Ngengele Adolphe0----
12Carson Veillieux0---2
13David Clarke63--1
14Logan Averill0----
20Logan Stout0----
21Nate Mukuna0----
23Ashton Sullivan0----
24Latavian Bushman0----
TOTALS60158616
92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app
Categories: Boys Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament, High School Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket