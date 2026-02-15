#7 Hampden Academy Boys Lose to #2 Edward Little 60-48 [STATS]
The #7 Hampden Academy Boy's Basketball Team lost to the #2 Edward Little Red Eddies 60-48 in a Class A Quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, February 14th.
Edward Little jumped out to a 21-11 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. Akol Maiwen paced Edward Little with 11 points, including 3 3-pointers. Miles Shine had 7 points for the Broncos, including a 3-pointer.
In the 2nd Quarter Hampden Academy cut a bit into the Red Eddies' lead, outscoring them 12-10. Edward Little led 31-23 at the end of the 1st Half.
In the 3rd Quarter Hampden Academy outscored Edward Little 18-17. Mason Studley had 10 points with a 3-pointer, and Sawyer Worcester had 5 points with a 3-pointer. Maiwen had 10 points with a pair of 3-pointers for Edward Little.
Hampden Academy was led by Mason Studley with 17 points, including 2 3-pointers. Sawyer Worcester had 13 points with a 3 pointer, and Miles Shain had 13 points with 2 3-pointers. Ryan McAlpine had a 3-pointer. The Broncos were 8-12 from the free throw line.
Akol Maiwen was led by 26 points with 5 3-pointers. Cederic Makelele had 18 points with 2 3-pointes. Christian Rodriguez had a 3-pointer. The Red Eddies were 6-16 from the free throw line.
Edward Little will now play #3 Brunswick in a Class A Northern Maine semifinal on Wednesday, February 18th at 7 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center.
Here are the stats from the game
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Hampden Academy Boys
|11
|12
|18
|7
|48
|Edward Little Boys
|21
|10
|17
|12
|60
Box Score
Hampden Academy
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|0
|Sawyer Worcester
|13
|4
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Ryan McAlpine
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|5
|Trey Collier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Ben Oliver
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Miles Shain
|13
|3
|2
|1
|2
|12
|Mason Studley
|17
|3
|2
|5
|7
|14
|Jacob Kelley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Dresden Sherwood
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Nolan Noughtin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Brady Duff
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Drew McKenney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33
|Jericho Smith
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|48
|11
|6
|8
|12
Edward Little
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|0
|Chang Ring
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|1
|Akol Maiwen
|26
|5
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Chistian Rodriguez
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|3
|Cederic Makelele
|18
|4
|2
|4
|8
|4
|Abdi Omar
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Julian Barajas
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Ngengele Adolphe
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Carson Veillieux
|0
|-
|-
|-
|2
|13
|David Clarke
|6
|3
|-
|-
|1
|14
|Logan Averill
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Logan Stout
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Nate Mukuna
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Ashton Sullivan
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Latavian Bushman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|60
|15
|8
|6
|16