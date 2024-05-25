Hampden Academy Beats Brewer 8-6 in Strikeout Cancer Game

The Hampden Academy Broncos beat the Brewer Witches 8-6 under the lights at Coffin Field in Brewer on Friday, May 24th. The game was designated a Strikeout Cancer Game with the players wearing pink in the game.

Hampden Academy led 8-0 after the top of the 5th inning, before Brewer scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 5th and 7th innings.

Charlee Chute was in the circle for the Broncos, allowing 9 hits and 6 runs, 5 of which were earned. She struck out 9 and walked 2.

Sara Young was pitching for Brewer, allowing 8 hits and 8 runs, although just 2 were earned. She struck out 3 and walked 1. Brewer committed 8 errors in the game.

Megan Delahanty hit a 2-run homer in the top of the 5th inning for Hampden Academy. She finished the game 2-4.

Chris Facchini was 2-4 with a double. Charlee Chute, Kiera Gabric, Addisan Worcester, Piper Parker and Aubrey Shaw all singled for the Broncos.

For the Witches, Paige Oakes, leading off was 3-4. Emma Jameson and Sara Young each doubled. Jillian Ford and Olivia Gilmore each singled driving in a pair of runs. Jordin Williams and Olivia Bragdon each singled.

Brewer is now 9-6. They will conclude the regular season on Tuesday, May 28th at home against Bangor at 7 p.m.

Hampden Academy is now 11-4. They conclude the regular season on Tuesday, May 28th at Hermon at 4:30 p.m.

