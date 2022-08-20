Hampden Academy Field Hockey Play Day [PHOTOS]

Hamdpen Academy Field Hockey Play Day August 20, 2022, Photo Chris Popper

Local High School Field Hockey Teams came to Hampden Academy for a Play Day 6 days after the start of the Fall High School Season. Girls were out playing with temperatures in the high 80's as they scrimmaged in preparation for the regular season.

Check out photos from the day

