Hampden Academy Field Hockey Play Day [PHOTOS]
Local High School Field Hockey Teams came to Hampden Academy for a Play Day 6 days after the start of the Fall High School Season. Girls were out playing with temperatures in the high 80's as they scrimmaged in preparation for the regular season.
Check out photos from the day
Get our free mobile app
Hampden Academy Field Hockey Play Day
Local High School Field Hockey Teams came to Hampden Academy for a Play Day 6 days after the start of the Fall High School Season. Girls were out playing with temperatures in the high 80's as they scrimmaged in preparation for the regular season.