Hampden Academy Girls Beat Brewer 56-34 [STATS]

The Hampden Academy Broncos Girl's Basketball Team beat Brewer 56-34 in Brewer on Tuesday night, December 20th.

Hampden Academy jumped out to a 16-5 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and outscored Brewer 19-10 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 35-15 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Broncos led 47-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bella McLaughlin led the Broncos with a game-high 23 points, including 3 3-pointers. Lucy Wiles finished with 12 points. Lauren Voteur had a 3-pointer. The Broncos were 10-12 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers.

Brewer was led by Grace LaBree who had 12 points. Mariah Roberts, Allie Flagg and Jenna McQuarrie all had 6 points. The Witches were 4-10 from the free throw line.

Hampden Academy is now 4-0. The Broncos travel to play Oxford Hills on Friday, December 23 at 1 p.m.

Brewer is now 1-2. The Witches host the Cony Rams on Thursday, December 22nd at 6 p.m.

Thanks to Jordan Goodrich for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hampden Girls 16 19 12 9 56 Brewer Girls 5 10 12 7 34

Box Score

Hampden Academy

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Kennedy Fortin 2 - - 2 2 Lucy Wiles 12 5 - 2 2 Grace Laster 4 1 - 2 2 Bella McLaughlin 23 6 3 2 2 Sadi Tardif 0 - - - - Logan Daigle 0 - - - - Marina Hooper 0 - - - - Maddie Cain 0 - - - - Zoe Higgins 3 1 - 1 1 Destiny Mooers 0 - - - - Josie Smith 0 - - - - Caitlin Murphy 7 3 - 1 3 Lauren Voteur 5 1 1 - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 56 17 4 10 12

Brewer