Hampden Academy Hockey Beats Old Town/Orono 6-2

Thanks to our special Hampden Hockey correspondent, Adrian Ellingwood for this recap!

Wednesday night, January 31, saw the Broncos of Hampden Academy and the Black Bears of Old Town/Orono go at it once again. After previously beating OTO 4-2 last Tuesday, the Broncos came away with the victory, defeating the Black Bears 6-2.

The 1st period saw an evenly-matched contest, with chances at both ends of the ice. It took 11 minutes and 48 seconds for the scoring to be opened by Old Town/Orono. Avery Redding scored, assisted by Dylan Davis and Nate Baker.

The 1st period ended with the Black Bears up 1-0, and outshooting Hampden Academy 12-11.

The 2nd period went mostly in favor of the Broncos, as they created multiple scoring opportunities. However, the Black Bears found themselves on a power play, but Hampden was able to create multiple shorthanded chances. This led to a 2-on-1 against the goaltender, where Lucas Dunn was able to score his second goal since returning from injury, assisted by Matt Shayne with 4:43 to go in the second period.

The Broncos would have a minute and 17 seconds of 5-on-3 power play time late in the period, but OTO’s defense stood strong, keeping the score tied at 1. Hampden outshot Old Town/Orono 11-3 in the second period.

The Broncos came out strong in the 3rd period, scoring two goals almost immediately. Boston Merrow scored both goals, at 13:25 and 12:56 respectively. Keith Brooks and Miles Shields were credited with assists.

With 6:20 to go in regulation, it was Shields who added another goal to make it 4-1, with Merrow on the assist this time.

Old Town/Orono went on the power play when Hampden goaltender Aiden Surran was whistled for a penalty. The penalty was served by Michael Connolly with 4:35 to go, but he only sat there for 6 seconds as Ridge Mitchell was able to score assisted by Dylan Davis to cut the lead to 2.

With 3:48 remaining, Lucas Dunn iced the game for Hampden Academy, scoring his second goal of the game assisted by Matt Shayne.

Finally, Miles Shields was able to score the Broncos’ 6th goal assisted by Boston Merrow with 2:56 to go.

The game was penalty filled, with a total of 25 penalty minutes, 15 by Hampden Academy and 10 by Old Town-Orono.

Hampden Academy had 31 shots on goal while Old Town-Orono had 20 shots on goal.

Hampden will host Winslow/Gardiner/Waterville on Tuesday at 6:30 pm, while Old Town-Orono will face Portland/Deering on Saturday at 6:30 in Portland.