Hampden Academy Hockey Beats Old Town/Orono 9-0 in Final Regular Season Game

The Hampden Broncos Hockey Team beat the Old Town/Orono Team 9-0 on Thursday, February 20th. Here's our special correspondent, Adrian Ellingwood's recap

On Thursday night, February 20th, the Old Town/Orono Black Bears and the Hampden Academy Broncos faced off in Old Town/Orono’s Senior Night game.

Hampden started the game on the front foot, winning the opening face-off and scoring within 11 seconds. Lucas Dunn’s 31st point of the season opened the scoring, assisted by Miles Shields on the first play of the game.

For the next 10 minutes of play, the Broncos struggled to put the puck on net, constantly firing the puck into the Old Town/Orono defenders. The Black Bears blocked 14 shots in the first period alone. However, Hampden eventually added a second goal. Boston Merrow’s 25th goal of the season came with 4:29 remaining in the first period, assisted by Zach Wilson.

The Broncos took a 3-0 lead into the intermission after Miles Shields scored an unassisted goal with 2:07 left in the first period.

The second period was similar to the first. It took almost half of the period, but Boston Merrow scored his second goal of the game with 7:35 to go in the period, with Zach Wilson and Brody Miller being credited with the assists.

Miller made it 5-0 with an unassisted, wrap-around goal with 1:46 left to play. Under a minute later, Dunn scored his second goal of the game with assists from Shields and Merrow, and just 59 seconds remained in the second period. The Broncos led 6-0 after the 2nd Period.

Hampden Academy added another three goals in the final period. Dunn got a hat trick with his team’s 7th goal, assisted by Shields and Merrow with 10:26 left. Merrow got his third goal of the game with an unassisted goal with 6:55 left to make the score 8-0. With 4:44 left to play, a pair of Freshman combined for Hampden’s ninth goal, with Wyatt Allen scoring off of an assist from Isaac Furrow. That was all that the third period left time for.

With a record of 10-7-1, the Broncos will face Presque Isle on Tuesday. The location of that game is still to be determined. Old Town/Orono finishes the season with a record of 2-15-1, just missing out on the final playoff spot.