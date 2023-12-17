Hampden Academy Hockey Beats Presque Isle 8-3

Thanks to our special correspondent Andrew Ellingwood who wrote this story about the Hampden Academy - Presque Isle Hockey game that took place on Saturday, December 16th.

Saturday afternoon on the 16th of December was Hampden Academy’s first Class B matchup of the season, after previously losing to the Class A Bangor Rams. This game had the Broncos in Presque Isle to take on the Wildcats, ultimately resulting in an 8-3 for Hampden Academy.

Just a minute and 19 seconds was all it took for the Broncos to take the lead for the first time this season. Tucker Leland’s snipe from the faceoff dot gave Hampden Academy the 1-0 lead assisted by Matt Shayne and freshman Brody Miller who scored his first point as a Bronco.

Just a couple minutes after the first goal the Broncos’ power play was put to the test with Isaac Staples in the box. They only needed 7 seconds to double the lead, as Lucas Dunn batted down Boston Merrow’s point shot and backhanded it past the goaltender with 9:22 remaining in the first period. 2-0.

Despite most of the play going in favor of Hampden Academy, Presque Isle was able to have a couple chances, and with a bit of improvisation, Gavin LeTourneau from behind the net fired the puck off a Bronco and into the net. Lucas Wood picked up the assist with 6:59 remaining in the first period, and the Wildcats were back in it. 2-1.

3:42 remained in the first period, and as Lucas Dunn fired a shot wide of the net, a penalty was called against Hampden. The Wildcats were given a golden opportunity to level the score on the power play, however they did not take advantage of it. For 42 seconds Hampden controlled most of the play on Presque Isle’s power play, ultimately leading to a shorthanded goal by Dunn, for his second of the game. Colin McKay was credited with the assist with 2:36 remaining to make it a 3-1 game.

Hampden Academy held the lead 3-1 at the end of the 1st, outshooting the Wildcats 14-10.

Some say the 2 goal lead is the most dangerous lead in hockey, and clearly Hampden’s Matt Shayne was not satisfied with that. He found himself on a breakaway with 8:13 to go in the period and fired one past Connor Bell in goal for PI. The Broncos now had a 4-1 lead.

Two minutes and fifty seconds later Lucas Dunn was able to complete his hat trick thanks to an assist from Keith Brooks at 5:23.

Presque Isle was forced to make a goaltending change after the blade on Connor Bell’s right skate blade came off during the play. He was replaced by Ethan Bosse.

At 4:54 the Broncos added a 6th goal thanks to Matt Shayne with the assist given to Tucker Leland.

With just under 5 minutes to go in the middle frame, a couple penalties were able to give the Wildcats a solid minute and 11 seconds of 5 on 3 power play time, ending with a goal by Noah Parmalee assisted by Isaac Staples at 2:57 to make it a 4 goal game, 6-2.

13 seconds after Tucker Leland’s penalty expired, Dunn scored again to make it 7-2 and restore the 5 goal lead. Keith Brooks picked up the assist with 1:44 to go in the 2nd period.

The second period ended with Hampden ahead 7-2 and outshooting Presque Isle 26-21 through 30 minutes.

One goal away from a hat trick, Matt Shayne’s Broncos entered the 3rd period with a minute left on the powerplay. Although the next goal had come after the penalty had expired, it was only by 10 seconds. Shayne scored to become Hampden Academy’s second player to get a hat trick in this game. Shayne from Brooks and Dunn at 13:50.

Hampden Academy dominated the play for the rest of the game, despite 3 shots on goal by Presque Isle including a goal by Lucas Wood with just 73 seconds left. Freshman Peyton Boinske picked up the assist for her first point for PIHS.

The game ended in a 8-3 win for Hampden Academy, bringing them to 1-1, 1-0 in Class B North, while Presque Isle fell to 0-2.

Hampden outshot the Wildcats 39-24, and sophomore goalie Aiden Surran made 21 saves.

The Broncos will have a full week to recover before hosting the Houlton/Hodgdon BlackHawks on Saturday, December 23. Presque Isle will visit Camden Hills that same day.