Old Town High School hosted a track and field meet on Saturday May 2nd featuring student-athletes from Brewer, Bucksport, Deer Isle-Stonington, GSA, Hermon, Mattanawcook Academy, Old Town, Sumner and Washington Academy.

Here are the Team Results and links to the individual results.

Girls

Old Town - 233 Hermon - 93 GSA - 79 Brewer - 52 Bucksport - 49 Washington Academy - 24 Mattanawcook Academy - 8 Sumner - 4

Boys

Old Town - 142 Brewer - 131 Bucksport -110 GSA - 75 Hermon - 40 Washington Academy - 29 Deer Isle-Stonington - 9 Sumner - 3

To see the individual results click HERE

Get our free mobile app