Results from Old Town Track and Field Meet Saturday May 2nd
Old Town High School hosted a track and field meet on Saturday May 2nd featuring student-athletes from Brewer, Bucksport, Deer Isle-Stonington, GSA, Hermon, Mattanawcook Academy, Old Town, Sumner and Washington Academy.
Here are the Team Results and links to the individual results.
Girls
- Old Town - 233
- Hermon - 93
- GSA - 79
- Brewer - 52
- Bucksport - 49
- Washington Academy - 24
- Mattanawcook Academy - 8
- Sumner - 4
Boys
- Old Town - 142
- Brewer - 131
- Bucksport -110
- GSA - 75
- Hermon - 40
- Washington Academy - 29
- Deer Isle-Stonington - 9
- Sumner - 3
To see the individual results click HERE
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