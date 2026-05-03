Results from Old Town Track and Field Meet Saturday May 2nd

Results from Old Town Track and Field Meet Saturday May 2nd

Photo Chris Popper

Old Town High School hosted a track and field meet on Saturday May 2nd featuring student-athletes from Brewer, Bucksport, Deer Isle-Stonington, GSA, Hermon, Mattanawcook Academy, Old Town, Sumner and Washington Academy.

Here are the Team Results and links to the individual results.

Girls 

  1. Old Town - 233
  2. Hermon - 93
  3. GSA - 79
  4. Brewer - 52
  5. Bucksport - 49
  6. Washington Academy - 24
  7. Mattanawcook Academy - 8
  8. Sumner - 4

Boys

  1. Old Town - 142
  2. Brewer - 131
  3. Bucksport -110
  4. GSA - 75
  5. Hermon - 40
  6. Washington Academy - 29
  7. Deer Isle-Stonington  - 9
  8. Sumner - 3

To see the individual results click HERE

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Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: High School Track & Field

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